Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sailing-Switzerland's Alinghi ropes in Red Bull for America's Cup

12/14/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The INEOS and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team logos are pictured at the launch of the INEOS Britannia America's Cup challenge in Brackley

(Reuters) - Red Bull has teamed up with Swiss sailing syndicate Alinghi to challenge for the America's Cup, marking the second such Formula One deal after INEOS Britannia joined forces with Mercedes.

As America's Cup yachts have evolved into high-speed, "foiling" machines which "fly" above the water on hydrofoils, the adrenaline fuelled sport has increasingly been referred to as Formula One on water and is now using much of the same technology and design, as well as attracting its cash.

Alinghi, founded by billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, won the America's Cup in 2003 and 2007 but have not competed for the oldest trophy in international sport in over a decade. Holders Emirates Team New Zealand have already been challenged by Ben Ainslie's INEOS Britannia and others are expected to follow.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing will represent the Societe Nautique de Geneve yacht club in its challenge for the 37th America's Cup, which is due to be held in 2024, the new team said in a statement which coincided with a launch event in Geneva.

Despite being land-locked, Switzerland has attracted top talent since Bertarelli set his sights on sailing's most coveted prize, as well as spawning a generation of home-grown stars.

"We want for this challenge to do something totally different, totally new, totally fresh," Bertarelli said, describing Red Bull, which has been a rival in events such as the GC32 and Extreme Sailing, as providing the "wings".

A core crew led by Alinghi's GC32 co-skipper Arnaud Psarofaghis will begin training to prepare "a 100% Swiss Made crew", the team said on Tuesday.

Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner said Red Bull Advanced Technologies would share experiences and engineering tips with Alinghi Red Bull Racing in a "two-way cooperation".

For Alinghi's Brad Butterworth, a four-time winner of the America's Cup, the Red Bull partnership marks a new chapter.

"The America's Cup is a technology race which is won on the water with race strategy and tactics. Red Bull has demonstrated that time and time again in F1 and in many of the other sports it competes in," Butterworth said.

(Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Toby Davis)

By Alexander Smith


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27pU.S. FTC focuses on deal with Japanese company in Shkreli trial
RE
03:26pStocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom
RE
03:25pToray Plastics in Front Royal, Virginia Receives Its Fourth Star’ Designation Under The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Voluntary Protection Program
SE
03:22pWhat is short-selling and why does the DoJ care?
RE
03:19pStocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom
RE
03:17pFormer Boeing pilot says FAA official called him 'scapegoat'
RE
03:11pNew Zealand central bank expects cash rate to go above neutral rate
RE
03:10pBank of america ceo says "credit quality is very strong, especially on the consumer side"
RE
03:07pTrudeau to speak to canada's provincial premiers about omicron variant at 6 pm et (2300 gmt) tuesday - provincial source
RE
03:06pBank of america ceo brian moynihan says bank hasn't seen impact on consumer spending from omicron covid variant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
3Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
5Europe facing record low gas storage by winter's end

HOT NEWS