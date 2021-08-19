Saint-Gobain : North America Breaks Ground to Launch “Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities” Program

SGNA building and donating zero energy ready, universal design home constructed by local builder Charis Homes

Saint-Gobain North America (SGNA) today announced the official launch of “Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities,” a program that will bring more sustainable construction to neighborhoods across North America. The first project will provide a Canton-area family with a zero energy ready, universal design home. Together with a local construction partner Charis Homes, SGNA broke ground in July 2021 to mark the official start of construction on its initial Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities house in North Canton, Ohio.

Through its innovative building solutions, SGNA has an ambition to help create sustainable homes that enhance individual wellbeing. SGNA and its partner Charis Homes both also have deep roots in the region. Multiple Saint-Gobain companies, including CertainTeed, Life Sciences, Mobility, Ceramics and Surface Solutions, are located in Northeast Ohio. Saint-Gobain companies have 900 colleagues in Ohio.

“At Saint-Gobain, our purpose is making the world a better home. The Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program is our opportunity to leverage our global thinking and sustainability mindset to do just that,” said Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America. “The home in North Canton is our first step in a series of projects where we hope to inspire and make a tangible impact, right in the communities where our colleagues live.”

Charis Homes will utilize more than 20 of SGNA’s sustainable solutions to build this home, designed specifically to increase the energy efficiency and wellbeing of the household. For example, CertainTeed's MemBrain™ Continuous Air Barrier & Smart Vapor Retarder and M2TechⓇ Moisture and Mold Resistant Drywall aids in resisting moisture and absorbing airborne toxins, improving the quality of life for individuals who may have respiratory conditions.

“A lot goes into creating sustainable buildings, so we know this home will have a positive impact on this family, the community, and the environment for years to come,” said Jean Angus, CEO of Saint-Gobain Life Sciences based in Solon, Ohio. “Saint-Gobain already has a reputation as a top employer in NE Ohio, but this project further demonstrates our commitment to the area and its residents.”

Additionally, CertainTeed’s Landmark shingles will be installed on the roof. The company’s roofing manufacturing facilities — including one in Avery, Ohio — recycle the majority of production waste into asphalt for road construction, and their sustainability commitment continues through to the development of product packaging that integrates recycled content into materials such as corrugated rolls and Kraft paper. CertainTeed recycles 250,000+ tons of material back into their products every year, keeping waste out of landfills and reducing CO 2 emissions that would result from the sourcing and processing of virgin raw materials.

A universal design concept for the home also provides better mobility for individuals that may be orthopedically challenged. The home will also be zero energy ready, meaning that with solar panel installation the total amount of energy used is equal to the amount of renewable energy created on site.

“We were thrilled SGNA selected our team to work on this project,” said Glenna Wilson, president of Charis Homes. “We share the same commitment for creating sustainable houses that impact our planet for the better — and we’re even more motivated knowing that a family from our part of the state will soon call it home.”

“As a top-rated, award-winning builder, Charis Homes was a natural choice for Saint-Gobain. The company provides homes that are durable, efficient and gentle on the environment,” said Magda Dexter, vice president of strategic enablement at SGNA. “All of its homes exceed typical energy standards by the leading accreditation organizations, including Energy Star, EPA Indoor airPlus and the Zero Energy Ready Home Standards, and we’re happy to work with a local builder whose values so closely match ours.”

As SGNA moves forward to confirm additional program details, more information will be shared regarding its nonprofit partnership to support and secure the family who will move into the home by early 2022. SGNA anticipates the launch of this program in additional locations aligned with the company’s presence in North America.

