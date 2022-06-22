Log in
Saipem's planned 2 billion euro capital hike to run from June 27

06/22/2022 | 01:37am EDT
A Saipem logo in seen on the bridge of the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian energy services group Saipem said on Wednesday it would launch a planned 2 billion-euro ($2.10 billion) rights issue from June 27, offering new shares at 1.013 euros each.

The move is part of a turnaround plan to put the group back into the black after it downgraded earnings by a billion euros in January, due to a significant deterioration of margins on contracts including offshore wind.

The group controlled by energy group Eni and state lender CDP said the subscription price of new shares incorporates a discount of around 30% to the so-called theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) calculated on the reference price of shares on June 21.

The capital increase, which will only be completed if fully subscribed, is due to run until July 11.

Saipem said in March its two core investors and banks would advance 1.5 billion euros of the capital increase.

In a statement on Wednesday the group said Eni and CDP had committed to subscribing 44% of the capital hike while banks had pledged to subscribe any unexercised rights for up to 1.12 billion euros.

In its new plan to 2025, Saipem plans to cut costs and focus more on its legacy offshore engineering and construction (E&C) business where it expects a yearly growth of 8%, especially in the Middle East and Africa.

Liquefied natural gas will be a focus for the onshore business at a time when a global rush to secure more oil and gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine is reshaping the energy market.

($1 = 0.9530 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2022
