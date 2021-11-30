Log in
Salary Finance Wins Globee® in the 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards

11/30/2021 | 09:03am EST
Salary Finance, the leading global provider of socially responsible financial products in the workplace, announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Salary Finance a winner in the 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards.

Salary Finance, which won for Company of the Year - Financial, offers financial wellness products to companies that help employees navigate financial stress and move from debt into savings. Its flagship product, Borrow, is a low-interest loan solution offered as a voluntary employee benefit, which helps employees avoid borrowing from their retirement account or taking out high-interest payday loans in the event of unexpected expenses. Earlier this year, it announced Save, which enables employees to open a high-interest savings account, connect their direct deposit, and get rewarded for saving. Both offerings are free to employers to offer and for employees of those partnered employers.

“We’re in a remarkable period, one in which we’ve witnessed terrible tragedy, but also incredible examples of empathy and goodness. It’s been uplifting to witness all the companies that are focused on making the lives of people better, particularly during these trying times,” Dan Macklin, CEO, Salary Finance, said. “We are thrilled to receive this Globee Award, which validates our own efforts to drive social good through our financial products and to help those struggling with financial stress.”

The coveted annual International Best in Business Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/international-business-awards/winners/

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

About Salary Finance

Salary Finance’s mission is to improve the financial health of working Americans by providing access to socially responsible financial products in the workplace. When employees can access affordable credit, reduce bad debt, and increase their savings, they’re happier and more productive at work, and more likely to achieve long-term financial stability. Employers benefit from improved retention and engagement, at no additional cost. Our award-winning technology platform enables us to offer better, inclusive financial products such as high-interest savings accounts, access to affordable credit, and personalized financial education. Salary Finance is a United Way Worldwide corporate partner and works with over 600 of the world's leading employers. Salary Finance is a Founding Member of Conscious Capitalism's Senior Leader Network, and a member of the American FinTech Council. To learn more, please visit www.salaryfinance.com/us.

Salary Finance branded loan products are offered by Axos Bank®, Member FDIC. All loans offered are subject to eligibility, underwriting and approval. Terms and conditions apply.

Salary Finance Inc NMLS #1750487.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS