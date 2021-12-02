Hessen, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Crypto Salary Token is pleased to announce its listing on PancakeSwap. Anyone who has been following the cryptocurrency marketplace over the last 12-18 months has no doubt witnessed the rise of Decentralized Finance, more commonly known as DeFi.







Figure 1: Salary Token Listed On PancakeSwap

And that's where the 'Salary' token comes in - a DeFi based, deflationary-designed, hard-cap asset that rewards its users/hodlers via USDT. Salary is a token on the Binance Smart Chain.

The Reward System

To benefit from the reward system, all one must do is enable both the Salary Token as well as BSC-based USDT in their wallet, hold a minimum amount of SLR tokens, and simply wait. As transactions are processed (buys/sells) through the Salary token smart contract, rewards are automatically distributed to holders proportionate to the total number of tokens held in their wallet.

These rewards come from a fee or "tax" (24%) that is imposed on each transaction. A small percentage of the 24% tax (4%) is reserved for Marketing (more on this in a minute) and other expenses. The rest (20%) is redistributed as described above. With its 20% reward structure, Salary cleverly positioned itself as the highest paying, 'frictionless yield-generating asset' in the DeFi space.

While other projects tend to pay rewards in their native token, Salary offers more freedom to its community by paying them in USDT. Many holders may elect to "roll" their USDT rewards back into Salary to further compound their reward payouts (think Dividend Reinvestment Plan or 'DRIP'). Others may utilize the payouts to invest in other projects, offset the initial cost of their initial investment, pay bills, etc. In practice, Salary provides its holders with a (you guessed it!) salary.

Tokenomics

As far as the available supply is concerned, a scarce 1,000,000 tokens were minted, of which 137,000 have already been burned, with plans for even more tokens to be burned as the token's price matures and milestones are achieved.

All tokens are currently in circulation - liquidity pools have been locked until 2024 to calm potential investors, the chain has completed an Audit, and the team is actively in the process of fully doxxing themselves to further bolster confidence in their project.

New Products/Services

The rewards system is just the beginning. The key to Salary's plan is in developing new products/services that will drive on-chain activity. Increasing volume on-chain is the key to Salary's volume-based reward system. In the coming months, Salary's developers will be hyper focused on building a complex ecosystem with this end goal in the forefront of their minds.

One of these projects involves the creation of a revolutionary 'Salary Debit Card', which aims to to offer its users with the ability to frictionlessly spend their crypto assets at fiat-based institutions that do not accept cryptocurrency.

Salary's tag line reads, "To bridge the Crypto world with traditional finance." Salary's powerful Marketing budget and team have been working tirelessly, forging key partnerships with influencers, fostering a positive and engaged community across all Socials, and frequently hosting AMA's to stretch their influence and instill confidence.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed or unrewarded, with the price of a single Salary token reaching an all-time high of $9.74 on 11/25/21, a mere 4 days after launching at a price of only $0.60 per token. This price action represents a 1,600% price increase.

Salary is currently available on PancakeSwap and 1-Inch.

