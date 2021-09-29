Log in
Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

09/29/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ministry of Finance
Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)
Posted On: 29 SEP 2021 5:17PM by PIB Delhi

The Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated 02nd January 2018. As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the XVIII Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches ( as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 01.10.2021 to 10.10.2021.

The Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

ANNEXURE

Electoral Bond Scheme - 2018

29 Existing Authorized Branches

Sl. No.

State/UT

Name of the Branch & Address

Branch Code No.

Delhi

Delhi Main Branch

11, Parliament Street,

New Delhi - 110001

00691

Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh

Chandigarh Main Branch

SCO 43-48, Banking Square, Sector-17B, Chandigarh, Distt: Chandigarh

State: Chandigarh, Pin : 160017

00628

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla Main Branch

Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla, District : Shimla

State: Himachal Pradesh,

Pin : 171003

00718

Jammu and Kashmir

Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch

Badami Bagh

Cantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir
Dist : Badgam,

State: Jammu & Kashmir
Pin : 190001

02295

Uttarakhand

Dehra Dun Main Branch

4, Convent Road, Dehradun Uttarakhand, District : Dehradun
State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001

00630

Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor, Zonal Office Sector
10 B Gandhinagar

Distt: Gandhinagar,

State : Gujarat Pin:382010.

01355

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal Main Branch T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh,

District : Bhopal,

State: Madhya Pradesh,

Pin : 462003

01308

Chhattisgarh

Raipur Main Branch

P.B.NO.29/61,

Jaistambh Chowk, Raipur,

District : Raipur

State : Chhatisgarh Pin: 492001

00461

Rajasthan

Jaipur Main Branch

P.B.No.72, Sanganeri Gate
Jaipur, Rajasthan District: Jaipur, State: Rajasthan.

Pin : 302003

00656

Maharashtra

Mumbai Main Branch

Mumbai Samachar Marg
Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra Pin: 400001

00300

Goa,

Lakshadweep

Panaji Branch

Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand,

Dayanand Bandodkar Marg,

Panaji, Goa.
District : North Goa,

State : Goa, Pin: 403001

00509

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow Main Branch

Tarawali Kothi, Motimahal Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

District :Lucknow,

State: Uttar Pradesh
Pin : 226001

00125

Odisha

Bhubaneswar Main Branch

P.B.NO.14, Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar

District : Khurda
State: Odisha, Pin : 751001

00041

West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar

Kolkata Main Branch

Samriddhi Bhawan
1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, District :Kolkata.

State: West Bengal. 3

Pin : 700001

00001

Bihar

Patna Main Branch

West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna,

Bihar. Pin: 800001

00152

Jharkhand

Ranchi Branch

Court Compound,

Jharkhand, District : Ranchi,

State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001

00167

Sikkim

Gangtok Branch

M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM

Dist: East Sikkim

State : Sikkim Pin : 737101

00232

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar Branch

TT Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

District : Papumpare

State : Arunachal Pradesh

Pin : 791111

06091

Nagaland

Kohima Branch

Near deputy commissioner's office

Kohima

Nagaland Pin: 797001

00214

Assam

Guwahati Branch

Pan Bazar, MG Road,

Kamrup, Guwahati, Pin: 781001

00078

Manipur

Imphal Branch

M G Avenue, Imphal west

Manipur

Pin: 795001

00092

Meghalaya

Shilong Branch

MG Road, Near General PO

Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E),

Meghalaya, Pin: 793001

00181

Mizoram

Aizawl Branch

Solomns cave

District: Aizawl, Mizoram

Pin: 796001

01539

Tripura

Agartala Branch

Hari Ganga Basak road,

Agartala

District: Tripura (W), Tripura

Pin: 799001

00002

Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Branch

Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction, Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off, Visakhapatnam,

District: Visakhapatnam

State : Andhra Pradesh

Pin : 530002

00952

Telangana

Hyderabad Main Branch

Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad.
District : Hyderabad
State: Telangana
Pin : 500095

00847

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Chennai Main Branch

336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys, Chennai.

State: Tamil Nadu
Pin : 600001

00800

Karnataka

Bengaluru Main Branch

Post Bag No.5310,

St. Marks Road, Bangalore,

District :Bangalore Urban,

State: Karnataka, Pin : 560001

00813

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram Branch

P.B.No.14, M.G.Road, Thiruvananthapuram,
District : Thiruvananthapuram,

State: Kerala, Pin: 695001

00941

****

RM/KMN



(Release ID: 1759311)Visitor Counter : 51


Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of India published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
