BEIJING (Reuters) - Sales in China's new and second-hand commercial housing ended 13 months of falls in January and February, housing regulator head Ni Hong said on the sidelines of the annual meeting of parliament on Tuesday.

"I am confident that the property market will stabilize and rebound, " Ni said. "A positive impact has occurred on both the supply and demand side of real estate," Ni added.

Many housing projects have resumed work at a much higher rate and the transactions volume has improved significantly as the number of visits by buyers to check new homes is increasing significantly, Ni added.

