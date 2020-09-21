Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SalesBoost : and Beekeeper Forge Partnership to Provide Enhanced Hospitality Workforce Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

SalesBoost, the leading on-demand skill-based learning and coaching platform, and Beekeeper, the leading employee communications platform, have entered into a strategic partnership to provide access to SalesBoost training courses for Beekeeper users via a seamless sign on from the Beekeeper app . The partnership is designed to bring robust training directly to Beekeeper users through their trusted communication devices thus empowering the users with the tools they need on their job, accelerate time to proficiency, and drive an enhanced customer experience.

“This partnership offers an exceptional opportunity for our users to advance their professional development and become better trained, better skilled and more confident,” said Beekeeper Head of Hospitality, Andrada Paraschiv. “Robust training is essential at any time, and particularly during these unprecedented times, when employees come back to work in completely changed operating environments,” she added.

“The frontline employees using Beekeeper constitute an ideal audience to benefit from the on-demand SalesBoost platform. In a short time, we can ensure they learn how to enhance the outcomes of their customer interactions,” said SalesBoost CEO and Founder Gretta Brooks. “The science behind SalesBoost enables the quick development and effective retention of new expertise.”

SalesBoost is based on the neuroscience of adult learning and is proven to develop the muscle memory necessary to learn a new skill. The courses are delivered in short segments where users “learn by doing” with unlimited practice sessions using SalesBoost’s patented voice analysis training system. This active learning approach fosters a positive user experience, an increase in retention of skills, and on-going employee readiness.

The SalesBoost solution allows Beekeeper’s users in over 2000 hotels globally to tap into relevant, role-based content. Nearly 200 active courses are available under a host of categories including leadership, customer service, compliance, service execution, personal development, marketing initiatives, sales initiatives and various hospitality related roles such as operations, front desk, group sales, business travel, catering sales, conference services, and quick-service restaurants. The courses are self-paced and available on any device, in short, easily digestible, micro-learning segments. Users can access content that is meaningful to them, learn quickly, and practice real-world scenarios to be prepared for any situation.

Beekeeper offers a single, digital point of contact for hospitality workforces. Placing all communications and tools in one hub enables teams to improve business agility, productivity, and safety. This easy-to-use and highly adopted mobile platform can be leveraged to share important information to all employees instantly in their language of choice and measure who has seen the information. In addition, Beekeeper can boost employee morale and motivate teams through instant recognition and success celebration. In these unprecedented times, Beekeeper also helps comply with physical distancing requirements by digitizing information flows, forms, checklists, and documents.

SalesBoost is a patented, software as a service (SaaS) skill-based training and coaching solution for the hospitality industry that improves the value of an organization’s human capital. SalesBoost leverages technology to fill the gap in learning retention, adoption of new skills, and time to proficiency. It provides an engaging solution for users to tap into relevant, role-based courses that are on-demand, self-paced and available on any device, in short, easily digestible, micro-learning segments. Users can access content that is meaningful to them, learn quickly, and practice real-world scenarios to be prepared for any situation. Additional information on SalesBoost can be found at www.salesboost.com.

Beekeeper's mobile platform is the single point of contact for your frontline workforce. With all communications and tools in one place, teams can improve business agility, productivity, and safety. Teams can resolve issues faster and manage work more efficiently, thanks to an intuitive employee experience and seamless integrations. Beekeeper is used by leaders at Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, SH Group, and more.

Website: www.beekeeper.io, Blog: www.beekeeper.io/blog


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:15pHOCHSCHILD MINING : Denver Gold Forum
PU
01:15pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Transactions on GBL shares 21-09-2020
PU
01:15pMEDIAWAN : Half-year financial results 2020
PU
01:14pEU gives banks 18-months to cut "excessive" reliance on UK clearers
RE
01:13pGM, Bosch stick with Nikola alliances despite Milton's exit
RE
01:13pBROADSTONE NET LEASE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
01:13pKLAS Spotlight Report Finds Carrot Health Customers Highly Satisfied Overall, Happy With Scalability, Tangible Outcomes
GL
01:13pSOLARCELLCOTE Offered by Liquiguard
BU
01:12pPATHLINE LABS : Doubles Testing Capacity for COVID-19, Adds Major Clients Throughout U.S.
BU
01:11pBroadstone Net Lease, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. : Nikola share slump deepens as founder resigns
2Global banks seek to contain damage over £1.6 trillion of suspicious transfers
3NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
5GARRETT MOTION INC. : Auto Supplier Garrett Motion Files for Chapter 11 With $2.1 Billion KPS Offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group