SalesHood Launches Enablement and Digital Learning for the Entire Organization With SkillsHood

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood , the leading comprehensive sales enablement platform, today introduced SkillsHood, a new offering to boost employee productivity by elevating how employees learn, coach and collaborate asynchronously across their organization. The SkillsHood Enablement Platform automates and scales organizational readiness and messaging alignment processes both for distributed and remote employees. "A recent Gartner® poll showed that 48% of employees will likely work remotely at least part of the time after COVID-19 versus 30% before the Pandemic." [1]

"It's amazing to see sales enablement mature and transform to company-wide enablement," says Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. "Now more than ever, all departments are looking for innovative ways to lift employee productivity and bring teams together virtually."

SkillsHood is a modern enablement platform delivering personalized learning and development experiences to employees. The platform improves onboarding and ongoing learning with prescriptive learning paths, video role-playing, manager coaching, video storytelling, employee recognition and peer feedback. It delivers streaming content just-in-time by role and tenure, accessing mission-critical corporate information. It makes engagement social and visual with gamification and badging, and correlates learning to performance outcomes through business analytics and direct integrations with leading Business Intelligence (BI) platforms like Domo, GoodData, Tableau and PoweredBI.

"Enablement is no longer constrained to Sales. Our programs focus on engagement, inclusivity, onboarding, career progression, coaching, empowerment and agility," says Sheevaun Thatcher, VP Global Digital Learning and Enablement. "We rolled out SkillsHood to scale a modern digital learning experience for every employee at RingCentral."

SkillsHood is generally available now, for more information please visit https://saleshood.com/skillshood.

About SalesHood

Founded in 2013, SalesHood is the leading comprehensive sales enablement platform used by hyper-growth companies to boost sales performance. A pioneer in the future of sales and sales enablement, SalesHood's system is proven to improve time to ramp, boost win-rates, lift quota attainment and accelerate sales velocity. Companies such as Demandbase, Domo, Drift, Latch, Omada Health, PowerSchool, RingCentral, Sage, Trinet and Yext use SalesHood to realize fast revenue outcomes with 100% virtual learning, coaching, guided selling and content sharing — at scale. For more information, please visit saleshood.com

