Salient CRGT : and Digital Consultants form Digital Salient Solutions (DSS), LLC, an 8(a) Mentor Protégé Joint Venture

05/21/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
FAIRFAX, VA - May 20, 2021 - Salient CRGT (SCRGT), a leading provider of health, data analytics, cloud, agile software development, cyber security, and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce a formal Mentor-Protégé relationship with Digital Consultants, a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB).

[Link][Link]

Digital Consultants' core competencies include information technology engineering and operations support, audiovisual systems design, engineering, installation and operations, cybersecurity, data management, and mission systems training support. The company supports a diverse range of customers, such as the Department of Defense (DoD), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC), and the Social Security Administration (SSA).

'Digital Consultants is committed to providing effective and efficient solutions to help our clients achieve mission success,' said D.J. Kim, Digital Consultants Founder and CEO. 'The SBA's Mentor-Protégé Program allows Digital Consultants to partner with a proven large business to provide us with the assistance needed to expand and execute our vision.'

'Salient CRGT is committed to supporting small businesses that strengthen the nation's defense through innovative solutions that solve customer problems,' said Mike Ryan, Salient CRGT's National Security Sector Senior Vice President for Growth and Technology. 'By entering into SBA's Mentor-Protégé Program, we are excited to support Digital Consultants in their goal of further growth while better positioning them to serve federal government customers.'

As a result of this approval, Digital Consultants and Salient CRGT have formed Digital Salient Solutions (DSS), LLC, an 8(a) Mentor Protégé Joint Venture. DSS will market their innovative solutions within the Defense Sector. This strategic alliance enables the agility of a small business while providing the resources, power, and expertise of a large business.

About Salient CRGT
Salient CRGT's diverse, hard-working team provides a wide range of technology and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies. We've earned the unwavering trust of our customers, who cite our deep expertise, exceptionally responsive approach, and high-value solutions for consistently ensuring their success. Founded in 1998, Salient CRGT is a privately held company headquartered in Fairfax, VA. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com.

Tweet: @Salient_CRGT and Digital Consultants form Digital Salient Solutions (DSS), LLC, an 8(a) Mentor Protégé Joint Venture. http://bit.ly/1MGSz5l

Media Contact:
Geraldene Darden
Manager, Marketing and Communications
Salient CRGT, Inc.
571.612.8501
geraldene.darden@salientcrgt.com

Disclaimer

Salient CRGT published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 21:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS