STORY: Over 10,000 people gathered in Senegal's capital on Tuesday (March 14) for the first of three planned

days of protest.

They're supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko; this demonstration is the latest expression of tensions in the run up to a 2024 election.

That vote could see President Macky Sall run for a controversial third term.

That would be unconstitutional, says the opposition.

Khadidatou Faye was among crowds who gathered at a field in Dakar.

"We ask Macky Sall to simply stop, he is done. He must stop this third term business. He must let others run and he must let Ousmane Sonko be a candidate. No to the third term."

Sall has declined to comment on whether he plans to run.

The election would pit him against an opposition field led by Sonko.

He came third in the last election but has since gained clout, particularly among disillusioned urban youth.

"We are tired. We don't have jobs. Life is expensive and everything is hard. We have a president who locks up its youth. We are tired."

Sonko is due in court Thursday (March 16) to resume hearings related to libel charges. He allegedly accused Senegal's tourism minister of embezzlement.

Sonko is also facing trial on charges of rape and making death threats to a beauty salon employee in 2021, which he denies.

President Sall's opponents accuse him of trying to weaken the competition with false accusations and political trials ahead of the election - which the government rejects.