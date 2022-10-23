Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye following attack, agent says

10/23/2022 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hadi Matar appears in court on charges of attempted murder and assault on author Salman Rushdie, in Mayville, New York

(Reuters) - Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand following an attack on stage at a literary event in western New York in August, his agent said.

Andrew Wylie, who represents literary giants such as Saul Bellow and Roberto Bolano, described the extent of the injuries Rushdie suffered in the "brutal" attack in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Wylie described the author's wounds as "profound," and noted the loss of sight of one eye. "He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso."

The agent declined to say whether "The Satanic Verses" author, 75, was still in hospital more than two months after police said a 24-year-old New Jersey man stabbed the writer in the neck and torso just before Rushdie was to give a lecture at Chautauqua Institution, a retreat about 12 miles (19 km) from Lake Erie.

The novelist was rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the attack, including nerve damage in his arm, wounds to his liver, and the likely loss of an eye, Wylie said at the time.

The attack came 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims to assassinate Rushdie a few months after "The Satanic Verses" was published. Some Muslims saw passages in the novel about the Prophet Muhammad as blasphemous.

Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim Kashmiri family, has lived with a bounty on his head, and spent nine years in hiding under British police protection.

While Iran's pro-reform government of President Mohammad Khatami distanced itself from the fatwa in the late 1990s, the multimillion-dollar bounty hanging over Rushdie's head kept growing and the fatwa was never lifted.

Khomeini's successor, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was suspended from Twitter in 2019 for saying the fatwa against Rushdie was "irrevocable."

The man accused of attacking the novelist has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges. He is being held without bail in a western New York jail.

(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:49pTrump is not 'man enough' to testify in Jan. 6 probe, Pelosi says
RE
01:37pGermany evaluating if consumer gas price brake can be brought forward - minister
RE
01:30pCEZ seeks higher capacity at Dutch LNG terminal, wants damages from Gazprom
RE
01:02pFrance's Macron says there is chance for peace in Ukraine
RE
12:51pUkraine urges global ban of Russia's RT after presenter calls for drowning of Ukrainian children
RE
12:40pRussia's Shoigu holds second call with U.S. defense secretary in three days
RE
12:23pSheep take over Madrid in ancient practice
RE
12:17pIsraeli court gives green light to Lebanon maritime deal, signing seen on Thursday
RE
11:57aUkraine will do its best to 'pass IMF monitoring programme properly' - Zelenskiy
RE
11:57aUkraine’s president zelenskiy tells imf's georgieva: ukraine wil…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2South Africa President Ramaphosa Welcomed Saudi Arabia, Other OPEC Coun..
3Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
4France's Macron says there is chance for peace in Ukraine
5Russian, British defence ministers discuss Ukraine in phone call

HOT NEWS