Salvadoran vice president slams market fears over constitutional reform plan

SAN SALVADOR, Aug 13 (Reuters) - El Salvador's vice
president criticized international financial markets on Friday
after government bonds took a tumble on the disclosure of a
constitutional reform plan that includes extending the
president's term.
The prices of government bonds have fallen this week on
investors' concerns over the draft of a reform plan publicly
released by a legal team led by Vice President Felix Ulloa.
The reform would add a year to the presidential term, taking
it to six from five years, and included changes to the Supreme
Electoral, the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court and
the general prosecutor's office.
Investors were already on a knife edge over a pending
agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which was put in
doubt after President Nayib Bukele announced in June his plan to
make Bitcoin legal tender in the country.
"What type of market can react against a reform that does
not exist?" Ulloa said to journalists. "It really seems strange
to me because there has been no presentation of any kind of
reforms."
The team of lawyers led by Ulloa have been working on the
reform plan, which includes 215 constitutional changes, since
October.
Bukele has so far not commented on the plan, but economic
analysts have sounded alarm bells.
"The proposal creates a stir because it does propose changes
to presidential terms, when the Bukele administration had hinted
that this would not be the case," Citigroup said in a note
Friday.
The reform package would need to go to parliament, approved
in one legislature and ratified by the other, before it could
take effect.
(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; writing by Cassandra Garrison
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)