Salym Petroleum Development : and Yugra Government develop social partners

On December 25, 2020 members of the Government of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region - Yugra approved Additional Agreement No. 2 to the Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Yugra and Salym Petroleum Development N.V. (SPD) for 2019-2023 at the meeting chaired by the Governor of Yugra Natalia Komarova.<_o3a_p>

The new agreement defines the vector of further social partnership between Salym Petroleum and the Government of Yugra, specifies scope of SPD social investments to social sector development and community life quality improvement in the Autonomous Region. The company will increase financing and allocate for the said purposes 85 million rubles in 2021.<_o3a_p>

The document provides a list of key priority areas of social partnership and projects in the Autonomous Region, which will be financed by the company. The focus areas are support of health care, development of education, small and medium businesses, culture and traditions of the northern indigenous peoples, ensuring environmental, fire and road safety, accessible environment, promotion of healthy lifestyle and sports.<_o3a_p>

'Yugra has a strategic importance for our company. Our social activities are aimed at implementation of shared Sustainable Development Goals. We strive to actively participate in life and development within the region, create favorable living conditions for Yugra residents, make practical, tangible contributions, implement social investment programs and uphold the status of a reliable social partner of this territory. We hope that the new agreement will be a good gift to Yugra, which recently celebrated its 90th anniversary,' said Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Salym Petroleum.<_o3a_p>

Traditionally, one of the areas and the company's business card as a social partner will be support of major international and regional events in Yugra. They will include International IT Forum with BRICS and SCO countries, International Environmental Campaign 'Save and Preserve', International Humanitarian Forum 'Civil Initiatives of 60 Parallel Regions', Regional Contest for Mobile Application and Web Service Developers 'Yugra Hackathon. Khantaton-2021', Professional Skill Contest among Reindeer-Breeders of KMAO-Yugra for Yugra Governor Cup.<_o3a_p>

In 2021, the Year of Knowledge in Yugra, the company will provide financial support to implementation of projects on upgrading research library of Yugra State University, setting up on-line studio at this University and Intelligence Center at Museum of Geology, Oil and Gas, as well as mobile trainee-room to train youth of Nefteyugansk and Nefteyugansk region for the national championship World Skills Russia. The company will also assign funds to repair school and preschool institutions within its operation area, in the villages Salym, Kut-Yakh and Sentyabrsky.<_o3a_p>

One more partnership priority will be upgrading infrastructure of Yugra health care institutions. In particular, the company will acquire medical personal protective equipment for staff of covid hospital based at Nefteyugansk District Hospital in Poikovsky settlement and provide the latter with modern equipment to diagnose oncological diseases of bronchi, lungs affected by new coronavirus infection and also gastrointestinal diseases. It will also provide fetal monitors to V.Yatskiv Nefteyugansk District Hospital and dental equipment to Salym Hospital.<_o3a_p>