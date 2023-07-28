NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried must be jailed pending his fraud trial over the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded because he is trying to intimidate witnesses and influence their testimony, prosecutors said on Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan first made its surprise request to detain Bankman-Fried before his Oct. 2 trial at a Wednesday hearing, where U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan asked them to explain why in writing.

The judge barred Bankman-Fried from discussing the case after the former billionaire shared former romantic partner Caroline Ellison's writings with a New York Times reporter. Prosecutors said that amounted to witness tampering.

" the defendant certainly has the right to speak and defend himself to the press," prosecutors wrote in their letter to Kaplan. "What the defendant may not do, and what he has now done repeatedly, is seek to corruptly influence witnesses and interfere with a fair trial through attempted public harassment and shaming."

Prosecutors had in January accused Bankman-Fried of seeking to influence the testimony of an FTX lawyer.

Bankman-Fried is scheduled to reply to the government's filing by Aug. 1. (Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)