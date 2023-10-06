NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried's former colleague and romantic partner Caroline Ellison is likely to be called to testify at the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder's fraud trial next Tuesday, prosecutors said in court on Friday. (Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
October 06, 2023 at 01:57 pm EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
X CEO Yaccarino tells bank lenders that revenue grew by single-digit percentage -source
October 05, 2023 at 07:39 pm EDT
All our articles
MGM expects cybersecurity issue to negatively impact third-quarter earnings
October 05, 2023 at 06:14 pm EDT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Autozone, Burberry, Sherwin-Williams, Tullow Oil, Wizz Air...
October 06, 2023 at 06:17 am EDT