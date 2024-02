NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lawyers for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday suggested to a U.S. judge that sentence ranging between 63 and 78 months would be an appropriate punishment for his conviction on charges of stealing $8 billion from customers of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York and Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham, Noeleen Walder and Tom Hogue)