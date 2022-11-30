Sam Bankman-Fried says he "didn't ever try to commit fraud"

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and
former CEO of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, said he "didn't
ever try to commit fraud", in his first public appearance since
his company's dramatic collapse stunned investors and left an
estimated one million creditors facing losses totaling billions
of dollars.
Speaking at the New York Times' Dealbook Summit with Andrew
Ross Sorkin, Bankman-Fried said he was "shocked" by the events
of the past few weeks that led to the company's demise.
FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried stepped down as
chief executive on Nov. 11, after traders pulled $6 billion from
the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned
a rescue deal.
