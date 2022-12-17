Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is
expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse
his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where
he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said
on Saturday.
The cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court in
Manhattan on Dec. 13 and accused of engaging in a scheme to
defraud FTX customers.
His decision to consent to extradition would pave the way
for him to appear in U.S. court to face charges of using stolen
customer deposits to pay for expenses and debts and to make
investments on behalf of his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research
LLC.
Still, any trial is likely more than a year away, legal
experts told Reuters.
Bankman-Fried, 30, was arrested on Dec. 12 in the Bahamas,
where he lives and where FTX is based. He was remanded on
Tuesday to the Caribbean nation's Fox Hill prison after Chief
Magistrate JoyAnn Ferguson rejected his request to remain at
home while awaiting a hearing on his extradition to the United
States.
Neither a spokesman nor a U.S.-based lawyer for
Bankman-Fried immediately responded to requests for comment. A
spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan declined
to comment.
Bankman-Fried had made a new bail application before the
Bahamas Supreme Court on Thursday, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters at the time.
Bankman-Fried amassed a fortune valued at over $20 billion
as he rode a cryptocurrency boom to build FTX into one of the
world's largest exchanges before it abruptly collapsed this
year.
Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in
Manhattan, described the collapse of FTX as one of the "biggest
financial frauds in American history." Bankman-Fried has
acknowledged risk management failures at FTX but has said he did
not believe he had any criminal liability.
It was not immediately clear what prompted Bankman-Fried
to change his mind and decide not to contest extradition.
The U.S. State Department in a 2021 report said
conditions at Fox Hill were "harsh," citing overcrowding, rodent
infestation and prisoners relying on buckets as toilets.
Authorities there say conditions have since improved.
Bankman-Fried faces up to 115 years in prison if
ultimately convicted of all eight counts he faces in the United
States, though any sentence would ultimately be determined by a
judge based on a range of factors.
