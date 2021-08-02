Log in
Samarkand Group plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/02/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Samarkand Group plc (SMK) 
Samarkand Group plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding 
02-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 August 2021 
Samarkand Group plc 
("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
The Company announces that on 30 July 2021 Keith Higgins, a Non-executive Director of the Company, purchased 21,739 
ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of GBP1.46 per share. 
Mr. Higgins now holds 52,174 Ordinary Shares representing 0.10%. of the Company's voting rights. 
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further 
information. 
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them. 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
                                                                                        Mr Keith Higgins 
a)            Name 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                                                           Non-Executive Director 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment                                           Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                                      Samarkand Group plc 
b)            LEI                                                                       GB00BLH1QT30 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument               Ordinary shares of 1p each 
a)            Identification code 
                                                                                         ISIN: 213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 
b)            Nature of the transaction                                                 Purchase of Ordinary shares 
 
                                                                                                      Price Volume 
 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                                                                      GBP1.46 
                                                                                                            21,739

Aggregated information:

d)

Aggregated volume 21,739 Ordinary shares

Aggregated price GBP1.46 per share

e) Date of the transaction 30 July 2021

f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

For more information, please contact: 

Samarkand Group plc                                         Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                                                            http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker             +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) 
                                                            IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) 
 
Alma PR                                                     +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
Robyn Fisher                                                samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and announced in May 2021, the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 140 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           SMK 
Sequence No.:   118881 
EQS News ID:    1223010 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223010&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

HOT NEWS