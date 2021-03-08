Log in
Sammons Financial Group Announces Changes to the Shared Services Team

03/08/2021 | 02:55pm EST
Seth Nailor named Vice President of Agency Services

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. has named Seth Nailor as vice president of agency services. In his new role, Nailor is responsible for setting strategic direction and leading agent contracting and agent compensation functions for Sammons Financial Group and its lines of business.

Nailor joined Sammons Financial Group in 2010 and has held a variety of leadership roles with increasing responsibility. Most recently, he served as associate vice president, customer service and claims. His responsibilities included life and annuity claims, reinsurance, unclaimed property and all inforce policy administration transaction processing.

“Seth has proven himself to be a strong leader during his time at the company,” said Teri Ross, president of shared services for Sammons Financial Group. “He has played a key role in several operational transformations positioning our member companies to provide exceptional service to our customers.”

Nailor’s demonstrated ability to set a forward-looking strategic vision and execute against it has resulted in numerous operational efficiencies while mitigating risk to the company. Nailor will lead a team committed to defining and improving the service experience for our agents and distribution partners across multiple lines of business.

In addition to Nailor’s appointment, new roles were announced for several other leaders in shared services effective March 16:

  • Mike Pietig is named vice president - annuity new business and suitability operations
  • Jackie Cockrum is named vice president - administration
  • Nick Nelson is named vice president - centralized services
  • Rick King is named vice president - strategy, change management, and continuous process improvement

“While team development is always important for growth, it becomes even more important during rapidly changing times,” added Ross. “We will continue to develop leading-edge capabilities that support the five core principles of our strategy, while also developing our portfolio of strengths and skills as a team.”

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.
The companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®). Together, we offer today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every Moment®.

Media Contact:
Hillary Carlson
Manager, External Communications
Sammons Financial Group
hcarlson@sfgmembers.com
(515) 221-7426

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/587b8caf-af1a-403a-8581-df43793bc4da


Primary Logo

Seth Nailor

Seth Nailor, vice president of agency services, Sammons Financial Group.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
