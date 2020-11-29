Samsung 65 & 60 Inch TV Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Top 4K and 4K QLED & Smart TV Sales Collated by Retail Fuse

Cyber Monday sales experts have summarized the best Samsung 65 & 60 inch TV deals for Cyber Monday, together with all the best discounts on 4K UHD and HDR Samsung televisions. Check out the best deals in the list below.
Best Samsung QLED TV Deals:
-
Save up to 46% on Samsung QLED TVs at Walmart - check the hottest deals with features that include crisp, ultra-high definition, next-gen app interface, and a slim, seamless design
-
Save up to 32% off on Samsung QLED TVs at Dell.com - Samsung QLED TVs are available in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch & 85-inch display sizes
-
Save up to 46% on Samsung QLED TVs at Amazon - find the biggest discounts on Samsung smart TVs featuring 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rates, with up to 75-inch screen sizes
-
Save up to 43% on top-rated Samsung QLED TVs at ABT.com - check the latest deals on Samsung QLED TVs including The Sero, The Terrace edition, Q800 and Q900 series
Best Samsung TV Deals:
Best TV Deals:
-
Save up to 50% off on top-rated 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL & more top brands at Walmart - check latest deals on 4K Ultra HD, LED and smart TVs
-
Save up to 43% on smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, Sony & Vizio at Dell.com - click the link for the latest deals on a wide selection of smart TVs available in Full HD and Ultra HD screen resolutions
-
Save up to $800 on 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, Vizio & more top brands at Dell.com - get the best deals on 4K TVs from brands like Sony, Samsung, Vizio & more
-
Save up to 50% off on the latest smart TVs (2020 models) at Walmart - get the latest deals on top-rated smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, & more
-
Save up to 36% on a wide range of smart TV & 4K TVs at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated Smart TVs with 32, 40, 50, 55, 60-inch & more screen sizes
-
Save up to 25% on Samsung TV models from 32 to 85 inches at Walmart - check live prices on Samsung Smart LED, QLED, and UHD models including the stylish Frame QLED Smart TV
In need of some more deals? Click here to check out the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s live Cyber Monday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201128005039/en/