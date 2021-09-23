Samsung Canada extends rollout of immersive digital displays at Shaw and Freedom Mobile retail stores in B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Innovative Samsung display technology will continue to let customers explore, learn and interact directly with the latest products and services from Shaw and Freedom Mobile



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada is modernizing the retail experience with the extended rollout of its display technology at Shaw Communication Inc’s Shaw and Freedom Mobile-branded retail locations in B.C., Alberta and Ontario. By the end of this year, more than 80 Shaw and Freedom Mobile retail locations will have updated their format to Samsung’s digital experience.

Samsung Canada’s display technology, including innovative touch-enabled displays, was chosen to help deliver an enhanced retail experience that provides customers with an immersive destination to explore, learn and interact with the Shaw and Freedom Mobile products and services.

Shaw first launched Samsung Canada’s display technology in 2018 in its enhanced Freedom Mobile corporate stores and kiosks in Ontario and continues to incorporate this technology into its newly branded Shaw retail locations and kiosks throughout B.C. and Alberta. This use of Samsung’s digital technology reinforces how important it is for businesses to continue providing consumers with an elevated retail experience.

“We are proud to extend our valued partnership with Shaw and Freedom Mobile to provide an engaging in-store customer experience,” said Mary Peterson, Vice President, IT & Enterprise Solutions, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Our Samsung display solutions and innovative software offer an exceptional experience for both customers and employees alike and provide retailers the ability to showcase vibrant and immersive content.”

Digital displays have not only provided a modern look and feel and enhanced customer flow within Shaw and Freedom Mobile retail locations but have also helped the organization better merchandise promotions and increase cross-selling opportunities while reducing the costs associated with printing and signage.

With new promotions and marketing materials available almost daily, Samsung Canada’s displays allow for rapid changing of content and promotional materials without the need for traditional flyers. From an operational standpoint, the ability to update customer-focused content quickly and easily have also provided Shaw with a time and energy savings advantage.

“Shopping is as much about the in-store experience as it is about product and pricing, so it’s vitally important to us that we’re able to provoke a positive response from our customers as soon as they set foot in our stores,” said Pat Button, Senior Vice President, Sales, Shaw Communications. “Samsung Canada’s innovative display technology has been central to enhancing our in-store shopping experience, giving our customers the ability to interact with our products in a deeper, more engaged way.”

To attract customers to stores with promotions and branded content, Shaw and Freedom Mobile flagship locations feature the Samsung IER Series Indoor LED Cabinet 2.5mm Pixel Pitch which boasts stunning picture quality, easy installation, and simple display management with flexible design. Additionally, Samsung 55” video wall displays transform Shaw and Freedom Mobile stores with high-impact promotional and branded content. With slim depth and extremely narrow bezel, the video walls create a seamless in-store visual experience.

The Shaw and Freedom Mobile retail locations also leverage the Samsung QM32T, which maximizes the interactive touch display experience with a built-in, high performance, Tizen-based media player, while the Samsung QB13T offers customers up-close content with a simple, compact design.

Freedom Mobile’s dealer retail locations also leverage Samsung QM43 and QM55 displays, which showcase promotional content in ultra-high definition with incredibly rich colour. Boasting a slim design, Samsung’s QMR series displays cut through the clutter with incredible 4K picture quality and intelligent UHD upscaling technology1. Plus, Samsung’s MagicINFO software works behind the scenes to power displays in Shaw and Freedom Mobile stores as part of an all-in-one content management system2.

When it comes to the modern retail experience, effective digital signage can make all the difference. For more information on Samsung Digital Display solutions, please visit Samsung.com/ca/business.



About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

For more information, please contact:

Chris Dionne

North Strategic (for Samsung Canada)

chris.dionne@northstrategic.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f404e9d0-74f1-433a-a495-499e919fd599

________________________________

1 4K AI Upscaling enhances content to near-4K picture quality. Based on laboratory testing. Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format. 4K AI Upscaling may not apply to PC connection, and certain conditions of Game Mode.

2 License for MagicINFO must be purchased separately.