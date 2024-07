SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's major chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.9% and 3.9%, respectively, on Thursday, following losses in global chip stocks.

Wall Street's semiconductor index lost more than $500 billion in stock market value on Wednesday in its worst session since 2020 after a report said the United States was considering tighter curbs on exports of advanced semiconductor technology to China.

