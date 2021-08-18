Log in
Samsung Electronics Renews Licensing Agreement with DivX for its Consumer Electronics Devices

08/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
DivX’s longtime partner, Samsung Electronics, renewed its license to use DivX technology

DivX, LLC, a pioneer in digital video technology, announced that it has renewed its licensing agreement with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. to support DivX video playback on Samsung’s consumer electronics devices.

For 20 years, DivX has been the global standard for stunning digital video experiences across a variety of screens. Samsung Electronics, a DivX licensee since 2003, will continue to offer consumers the ability to enjoy DivX video files on select devices. Consumers can find out whether DivX is supported on these Samsung devices by viewing the product manual available on Samsung.com or the retailer’s product description page.

“Samsung leads the industry by providing cutting-edge consumer electronics products, and these products are strengthened by DivX’s technology,” commented Brian Way, DivX’s CEO. “We are excited that our long-standing partner has once again renewed its DivX technology license, and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

Products bearing the DivX Certified® logo have undergone DivX’s rigorous testing program to ensure interoperability, smooth playback and visual quality. DivX products enable consumers to play, convert and cast high-quality video content across a range of devices and platforms.

About DivX, LLC

DivX, LLC develops innovative technology to provide extraordinary digital entertainment experiences on any device. Since 2000, DivX has been setting the standard for high-quality digital video by creating pioneering technologies for consumers, device manufactures and streaming services around the world. DivX licenses its technology to enable stunning video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped over 1.6 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide. The DivX consumer software has over 1 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content. DivX is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.divx.com.


HOT NEWS