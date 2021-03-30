Samsung Electronics' Texas chip output returns to near-normal levels

Samsung and other chipmakers with production facilities in the area had seen shutdowns due to severe weather in mid-February.

Samsung declined to comment on when production would be fully back to normal.

The disruption will have a definite impact on the global chip contract manufacturing industry that is already battling a severe capacity crunch, research provider TrendForce has said.

Qualcomm and Samsung logic chips account for about 65% of the monthly production at the Samsung plant, TrendForce added.

The disruption is expected to hurt production of smartphones globally over April-June by about 5%, TrendForce estimates.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Himani Sarkar)

By Joyce Lee