Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Samsung Electronics' Texas chip output returns to near-normal levels

03/30/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks past the logo of Samsung at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that production at its U.S. chip plant at Austin, Texas had returned to near-normal levels as of last week.

Samsung and other chipmakers with production facilities in the area had seen shutdowns due to severe weather in mid-February.

Samsung declined to comment on when production would be fully back to normal.

The disruption will have a definite impact on the global chip contract manufacturing industry that is already battling a severe capacity crunch, research provider TrendForce has said.

Qualcomm and Samsung logic chips account for about 65% of the monthly production at the Samsung plant, TrendForce added.

The disruption is expected to hurt production of smartphones globally over April-June by about 5%, TrendForce estimates.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill and Himani Sarkar)

By Joyce Lee


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15aReal-economy stirrings show U.S. leaves Europe in the dust
RE
02:14aSamsung Electronics' Texas chip output returns to near-normal levels
RE
02:14aRESOURCE-RICH AUSTRALIA SHOWS VAGARIES OF ANY COMMODITY SUPERCYCLE : Russell
RE
02:11aBOJ warns of rising credit costs among financial institutions
RE
02:10aDeliveroo IPO puts London's tech credentials to the test
RE
02:08aANALYSIS : Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight
RE
02:08aIran rejects ending 20% enrichment before U.S. lifts sanctions - state TV
RE
02:04aDollar/yen rises to 110 for first time since march 2020
RE
02:03aPakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds - document
RE
02:00aDollar index rises to highest since nov. 13 at 92.969
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
3HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Hyundai Motor to suspend some South Korea output due to component sourcing issues - un..
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : ANALYSIS: Debacle at Archegos throws excessive risk-taking into spotlight
5SoftBank's Son considers bringing Coupang services to Japan
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ