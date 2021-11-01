Samsung Extends Deadline for Teachers to Apply for $2 Million Solve for Tomorrow Contest

Teachers have two weeks left to apply to win technology and classroom supplies using STEM learning to address local issues in a sustainable way

There are two weeks left for teachers across the country to enter the 12th annual $2 million* Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, which challenges 6-12 grade classrooms to use STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and math) to tackle local issues of national importance in a sustainable way. The deadline to submit has been extended to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 15, 2021, giving teachers additional time to apply for this year’s program.

Public school teachers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia can submit their activity plans that enable students to inspire real-world change to address critical issues such as mental health and social justice in their communities using problem-based learning. The application form requires teachers to outline their local challenge, as well as how students will use STEM to create a solution to address the problem.

For the first time, Samsung has partnered with the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) for the Solve for Tomorrow Contest, furthering Samsung’s commitment to sustainability. Eligible for the inaugural Environmental Sustainability Winner award, this year’s applicants are encouraged to use responsibly sourced materials in their prototypes and align their project ideas with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The judging rubric for this year’s contest will also include a component that will evaluate factors such as how to sustain the project idea over time.

“We’re proud to partner with Samsung Solve for Tomorrow to encourage the next generation of changemakers to tackle the most critical environmental and social issues affecting their generation,” said Judy Braus, the Executive Director of NAAEE. “It is the grit, creativity, and passion of our young people that give us hope for a brighter future, and we look forward to seeing this year’s ideas and solutions.”

Solve for Tomorrow will award $2 million in technology and supplies to schools as they advance throughout the contest, all redeemable through DonorsChoose.org. As part of the strive for sustainability, Samsung will encourage schools to select Samsung Energy Star products as part of their prize packages. Once lesson plans are submitted, the contest will proceed with the following phases:

100 State Winners from the pool of applicants will be awarded $6,500 in Samsung technology and supplies as well as a video kit to assist them with the next phase of their project. Of the 100 State Winners, one school will be chosen as the Environmental Sustainability Winner by a board of judges from the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) to win an additional $10,000 prize package of environmental classroom technology to help bring their project idea to life.

from the pool of applicants will be awarded $6,500 in Samsung technology and supplies as well as a video kit to assist them with the next phase of their project. From there, 10 National Finalist Schools will be selected to participate in the pitch event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving National Finalist status, seven of these schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies while the remaining three will be named National Grand Prize Winners. Public voting will also determine one Community Choice Winner , who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology. Samsung employee votes will also determine one Employee Choice Winne r to win an additional $10,000.

will be selected to participate in the pitch event where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving National Finalist status, seven of these schools will be awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies while the remaining three will be named National Grand Prize Winners. Of the top ten schools, three National Grand Prize Winner schools will be awarded the grand prize of $100,000 in classroom technology and supplies for their achievement.

As part of Samsung’s guiding vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’, Solve for Tomorrow was created in 2010 to encourage innovative thinking, creative problem-solving and teamwork to address the most pressing issues impacting society. Today, the competition fosters critical thinking and creative problem solving, anchored in problem-based learning. For the past decade, Samsung has awarded $120 million in technology and classroom materials to more than 2,500 public schools in the United States.

To enter the contest, and for official contest rules, please visit samsung.com/solve. The deadline to submit is 11:59 p.m. ET on November 15, 2021.

*$2 million prize is based on an estimated retail value.

**Not open to the general public: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open to employees at eligible schools in the fifty (50) United States/DC twenty one (21) years of age or older. To enter/official rules: visit www.Samsung.com/Solve to complete the application form.

