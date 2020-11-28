Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 & 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020) Shared by Deal Stripe

Black Friday sales researchers have revealed the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 & 2 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including offers on phone and watch bundles. Explore the full selection of deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 Deals:
-
Save $450 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatches at ATT.com - including deals on 45mm and 41mm Galaxy Watch3 models
-
Save up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Walmart - featuring the latest discounts on Galaxy Watch 2 & 3 models in 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, 46mm & more sizes
-
Save up to $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 at Verizon.com - Verizon offers different ways to save on the Galaxy Watch3, including trade-ins and significant discounts on phone and watch bundles
-
Save up to $60 off on the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 series of smartwatches at Dell.com - packed with features like heart rate sensor, call handling, music remote handling, microphone, and more
-
Save up to $90 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Amazon - check out the latest savings on the Galaxy Watch, Watch 2 & 3 models in 40mm & 42mm sizes
-
Save up to 40% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at Walmart - check the latest deals on 41mm, 40mm, 44mm & 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
-
Save up to $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on 40mm, 41mm, 44mm & 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 2
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:
Looking for more deals? Click here to view the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s current Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005064/en/