Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 & 2 Early Black Friday Deals 2020 Revealed by Saver Trends

11/15/2020 | 04:11pm EST

The best early Galaxy Watch 2 and 3 smartwatch deals for Black Friday, including 45mm, 44mm, 41mm, and 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch offers

Here’s our summary of the top early Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 & 2 deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on different Galaxy Watch sizes: 40mm, 41mm, 44mm, and 45mm. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Galaxy Watch 3 & 2 Deals:

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to view the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s current holiday deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 was released in August 2020, a year after the previous model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, was announced. The Galaxy Watch 3 is available in 45mm and 41mm sizes. Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, on the other hand, is available in 44mm and 40mm sizes. Both models have a Super AMOLED Full Color Always-On display and a durability rating of IP68. The battery of the Galaxy Watch 3 can run up to 56 hours while that of the Galaxy Watch 2 base model 44mm size can run up to 60 hours.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
