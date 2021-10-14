Samsung Introduces New High-End Ultrasound System 'V8'

Performance, intelligence and versatility, the V8 is optimized for use in busy ultrasound departments in the USA and around the world

NeuroLogica Corp., the U.S. healthcare subsidiary of Samsung, introduces the V8; a high-end ultrasound system that provides enhanced image quality, usability and convenience for ultrasound professionals. The V8 was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for commercial use in the USA. The feature-packed device includes two new artificial intelligence (AI) functions. The first is "NerveTrack™", an exciting AI technology that detects the location of nerves during live scanning. The second is “UterineAssist”, which detects tissue changes and assists the user with measurements of the uterus.

“We are pleased to launch the V8. We designed it with the user in mind, from its premium imaging engine to its ergonomic design," said David Legg, Vice President, Ultrasound and Digital Radiography, NeuroLogica. “The “V” in “V8” stands for “versatile” because a wide range of departments from obstetrics to radiology and orthopedics to cardiology can make use of its complex functions. We anticipate the V8 to become a flagship product within the high-end ultrasound category.”

Crystal Architecture™ is the core of the V8’s exceptional image clarity and penetration and is built upon the combination of innovative beamforming (CrystalBeam™), sophisticated image processing (CrystalLive™) and advanced S-Vue Single Crystal Transducers™ to produce clear, uniform and high-resolution images.

Samsung is continuously seeking out new ways to help professionals obtain reliable answers with greater image clarity, enhanced accuracy and improved work efficiency. The V8 is equipped with many premium technologies such as:

ShadowHDR™ , designed to suppress shadows and enhance the clarity of displayed grayscale images.

, designed to suppress shadows and enhance the clarity of displayed grayscale images. S-Shearwave Imaging™ ,which provides information about tissue stiffness as a result of disease using ultrasonic transverse elasticity.

,which provides information about tissue stiffness as a result of disease using ultrasonic transverse elasticity. S-Fusion™ technology, which allows synchronous alignment of medical images of ultrasound with one or more cross-sectional studies such as MRI, which are instantly reconstructed in the corresponding plane.

technology, which allows synchronous alignment of medical images of ultrasound with one or more cross-sectional studies such as MRI, which are instantly reconstructed in the corresponding plane. MV-Flow™, which enhances the visualization of low-flow blood flow states.

The V8 also has various 3D, 4D and 5D technologies that allow the user to view anatomy with exceptional detail. One tool, 5D CNS+™, simplifies fetal brain assessment by automatically providing nine planes simultaneously with biometric measurements. The V8 will deliver a new level of versatility and value to a wide range of diagnostic medical ultrasound departments.

Samsung is presenting the V8 ultrasound system at the Society of Diagnostic Medical Sonography’s annual conference in Denver, Colorado from October 14 to 16.

About Samsung Medison

Samsung Medison is a global leading medical device company, specializing in diagnostic imaging devices. With a mission to bring health and well-being of people's lives, the company is committed to create a new future for medical professionals and patients around the world across various medical fields. In 2011, Samsung Medison became an affiliate company of Samsung Electronics, integrating world's best IT, image processing, semiconductor and communication technologies into medical devices.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About NeuroLogica

NeuroLogica Corp., the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. NeuroLogica, the global corporate headquarters and manufacturer of mobile computed tomography, is also the US headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. NeuroLogica’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies is used worldwide in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction, and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit http://www.NeuroLogica.com.

