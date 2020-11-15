Samsung Phone Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Samsung Galaxy Note20, S20, S20+, Note10 & More Sales Highlighted by Retail Fuse

Black Friday experts have rounded-up the latest early Samsung phone deals for Black Friday 2020, together with offers on Galaxy Note20 Ultra, S20 5G, S9+ & more. Check out the latest deals using the links below.
Best Samsung Phone Deals:
-
Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
-
Save up to $1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 Phones at Verizon - Verizon are running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $1000 off’ promotion on Note 20 phones
-
Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy Note20 smartphones at AT&T
-
Save up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T - check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
-
Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
-
Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphones at Boost Mobile
-
Save up to $270 on Samsung Galaxy S20 at Walmart - check latest deals on Samsung Galaxy S20 series including S20+, FE & 5G models
-
Save up to 75% off on the Samsung Galaxy S9 at Walmart - with features like a dual-sim tray, 64 GBs of memory, and a 12-mp camera
-
Save up to 70% on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ at Walmart - including locked and unlocked models with up to 64 GBs of memory
-
Save up to $201 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Amazon
-
Save up to 50% on unlocked & pre-paid Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Walmart - featuring savings on S10, S9, A20, A10 & more Galaxy smartphones
-
Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy unlocked & pre-paid smartphones at Amazon - check out the latest deals on S20, S10, S8 & more unlocked Samsung smartphones
-
Save up to 75% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Samsung.com - click the link for updated price including Galaxy S, Note, A series
-
Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones at AT&T - get 50% off Samsung Galaxy Buds as part of your purchase
-
Save on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Phones at AT&T
-
Save on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Phones at Verizon
Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Samsung phones have proven to be one of the more popular brands in the mobile phone industry. Customers typically love the value-for-money features that Samsung phones have, plus the extra perks that come with each unit. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus not only has a 120Hz refresh rate and powerful chipset but also a 64MP telephoto lens as one of its 3 cameras.
Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 does not only come with an S Pen but also a triple-lens camera. The earlier S series phones, the Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, and S8 also have special features that are worth checking out.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201115005034/en/