Samsung Supports North Texas Food Bank, Other Texas Food Banks After Devastating Ice Storm

03/05/2021 | 01:38pm EST
PLANO, Texas, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Samsung announced a $1 million donation to community partners in Central and North Texas to support winter storm recovery and relief efforts. This includes a donation of $250,000 which will enable the Food Bank to provide more than 750,000 meals.

The recent ice storms impacted the North Texas region greatly, with many neighbors still dealing with water shortages as well as damage to homes. This unprecedented weather event will create a long lasting and impactful barrier, especially for those that might have already been facing increased food insecurity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so appreciative for the support of companies like Samsung,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Our mission is to bridge the hunger gap in North Texas and provide children, adults and seniors a hunger-free future. Corporate partners are a critical component of our efforts and we could not meet the growing demand for our services without their trust, collaboration and generosity. This recent storm was devastating and this gift from Samsung will be put to good use immediately to help our neighbors.”

The Samsung team is providing support to the North Texas Food Bank as well as several other Food Banks in the Lone Star State. This support comes after additional funds were donated from Samsung to help non profits who are grappling with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“When the Texas community needed a helping hand, the North Texas Food Bank was there to help,” said K.S. Choi, President and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America. "Building upon our partnership with the food bank, Samsung is proud to continue supporting their mission to provide meals to our North Texas neighbors.”

Click here to learn more about how Samsung supports the local community.

About the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 97 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products and services across mobile devices, connected appliances, home entertainment, 5G networks and digital solutions. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS. 

MEDIA CONTACT
ANNA KURIAN
ANNAK@NTFB.ORG
214-724-6565

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8175db6-e564-4e66-b28d-864268370f52

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2118eb9c-fb20-49b5-ab0e-8f2852252384


Primary Logo

North Texas Food Bank provides relief to the community after devastating winter storms.

The North Texas Food Bank team worked with the local community to provide critical food after winter storms devastated the North Texas region. The team at Samsung will help the NTFB provide 750,000 meals for hungry North Texans.
North Texas Food Bank provides relief to the community after devastating winter storms.

The North Texas Food Bank team worked with the local community to provide critical food after winter storms devastated the North Texas region. The team at Samsung will help the NTFB provide 750,000 meals for hungry North Texans.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"

