Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Samsung Teams Up with uBreakiFix to Launch Device Recycling Program

12/02/2020 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading tech repair brand uBreakiFix is partnering with Samsung to make electronics recycling more accessible, offering customers the opportunity to responsibly recycle used devices at any of uBreakiFix’s 550+ U.S. locations. uBreakiFix stores are now accepting most everyday tech devices for recycling, including cell phones, tablets, computers, printers, game consoles, wearables, and more.

Those looking to part ways with their old tech can bring eligible devices of any brand, make, or model to their local uBreakiFix store, and a professional repair technician will handle the rest. uBreakiFix will process the devices and route them to a Samsung-authorized recycling partner where they will be refurbished or processed into raw commodities for future reuse.

“At uBreakiFix, we pride ourselves on diverting e-waste simply by making device repair significantly more convenient and cost-effective than replacement,” said Justin Wetherill, President and Co-Founder of uBreakiFix. “We’re excited to take that effort a step further by making device recycling equally convenient with the support of our partners at Samsung.”

Since 2008, Samsung has been a strong supporter of extended producer responsibility and publicly supports requirements that would ban the export of unprocessed e-waste to developing locations.

“At Samsung, we take responsibility for electronics recycling and reuse that reduces the impact on the environment,” said Ramon Gregory, SVP Samsung Care. “By committing to use e-Stewards certified recyclers, consumers can rest assured that their products will be safely and properly recycled.”

uBreakiFix and Samsung have been formally aligned since 2018, when Samsung named uBreakiFix an authorized service provider for Galaxy smartphone repairs. uBreakiFix and Samsung have since collaborated on several initiatives to leverage their alliance for the greater good, including a program earlier this year to provide free phone repairs to frontline healthcare workers.

uBreakiFix stores offer repairs on anything with a power button, and its newly launched We Come to You service makes smartphone repair even easier by meeting customers at their home, office, or any convenient location.

“To date, we have completed more than 9 million repairs, allowing customers to extend the lifespan of their favorite devices,” Wetherill said. “We look forward to seeing the amplified impact of our combined repair and recycling efforts with this program in place.”

To learn more about uBreakiFix and the recycling program, and for a list of eligible devices, visit ubreakifix.com/blog/reduce-reuse-recycle-ubreakifix.

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit www.ubreakifix.com.


For more information, contact:
ubreakifix@seesparkgo.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aAMS : Innovation Delivers the World's Most Accurate Digital Temperature Sensor for Wearable Devices and Data Centers
DJ
11:15aLSE to win EU approval for $27 billion Refinitiv deal - sources
RE
11:15aLSE to win EU approval for $27 billion Refinitiv deal - sources
RE
11:15aPOWER OF SIBERIA'S FIRST YEAR : reliable operation, increased supplies, above-target amounts
PU
11:15aNETENT : Delisting of NetEnt AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (183/20)
AQ
11:15aDEADLINE ALERT FOR LVS, IPHA, JPM, AND FAF : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:15aMAXTECH VENTURES : St. Anthony Gold Property JV with Magabra Receives Exploration Drill Permit Approval
AQ
11:15aAsk Kodiak Partners with CIP for Real-Time Appetite and Eligibility
GL
11:15aBoss Fight Studio Announces Latest Edition to Their Crew of Licenses, Popeye The Sailorman!
GL
11:15aRealKey Selected for the Flagstar Bank MortgageTech Accelerator Program
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
3Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
4Global equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Change of Auditor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ