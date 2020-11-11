Log in
Samsung Watch Black Friday Deals 2020: Best Early Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, Watch 3 & Gear S3 Sales Identified by Deal Tomato

11/11/2020 | 01:22am EST

The best early Black Friday Samsung Watch deals for 2020, featuring Galaxy Watch 3 and Active2 discounts

Find all the top early Samsung Watch deals for Black Friday 2020, including Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 & more smartwatch offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Samsung Watch Deals:

Best Galaxy Watch & Active Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to access the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s live Black Friday-worthy deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The introduction of the Samsung Galaxy watches ushered in a new frontier especially with the introduction of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Fans are especially happy with the return of the bezel in this model. It’s also important to note that this is the successor of the first Samsung Galaxy Watch and not the Galaxy Watch 2. However, there’s a Galaxy Watch Active 2 and it is the best fitness watch to get. Meanwhile, Samsung Gear S3 remains to be the most affordable smartwatch in the market.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
