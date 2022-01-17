San Antonio Podiatrist Discusses Treatments for Tough Cases of Heel Pain

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ed Davis, a board-certified podiatrist practicing in San Antonio, Texas, states that heel pain is one of the most common reasons patients come to his office. Many patients come in with heel pain that has been present for months or years and have tried many treatments without success.

The most important first step involves finding the exact cause of heel pain, getting a correct diagnosis. The most common cause of heel pain is plantar fasciitis, an inflammatory condition of the plantar fascia which is the ligament that supports the foot. There are many other causes of heel pain so if one is treating plantar fasciitis without success, look deeper, get a more thorough exam. One often overlooked cause of heel pain is Baxter's neuritis which is compression of the nerve that runs underneath the fascia.

Not all cases of plantar fasciitis are the same. Acute plantar fasciitis is essentially a strain of the fascia, is often self-limiting and can be treated with rest, ice, massage, stretching and anti-inflammatories. If left untreated, it can become chronic. Chronic plantar fasciitis is often maintained by excess strain on the fascia due to instability issue of the foot such as overpronation (rolling in too much) or oversupination (rolling out too much). Use of stable shoes or orthotics can be highly effective in this situation. Chronic plantar fasciitis, if allowed to persist can go on to plantar fasciosis which is a degenerative condition of the fascia. Plantar fasciosis is best diagnosed using diagnostic ultrasound in the office. Treatments for plantar fasciitis often are ineffective for plantar fasciosis.

The first treatment for plantar fasciosis, ESWT, arrived in the US in 2001 and involves the application of pneumatic shockwaves similar to the waves used to break down kidney stones. Dr. Davis first started using ESWT in 2002 and has successfully treated thousands of patients with this technique. He utilizes three different ESWT technologies in his San Antonio office. He states that athletes who desire no down time or people who do not want to lose time from work like ESWT because one can generally return to work or sport the day after treatment. The second treatment for plantar fasciosis, the Topaz procedure is a minimally invasive procedure that involves use of a radiofrequency wand to reduce the thickness and stiffness of the fascia. There have been additional treatments over the years including TenexTXTM and TenJetTM, both of which have similarities to Topaz. Dr. Davis utilizes all four techniques as well as several others and emphasizes that all patients are different and the importance of tailoring a treatment plan best suited to individual need.

Media Contact:

Eddie Davis

327673@email4pr.com

210-473-9533

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-antonio-podiatrist-discusses-treatments-for-tough-cases-of-heel-pain-301461508.html

SOURCE Dr. Ed Davis