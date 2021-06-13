San Diego Academy of Regenerative Therapies : (SDARTs) 4th Global Conference Spotlights Regenerative Stem Cell Treatments for Hair Restoration

3-Day Conference welcomes in-person and online attendees.

The Science and Beauty of Regeneration

University of California San Diego's School of Medicine, August 13-15, 2021.

The 4th global SDARTs conference features a highly respected, international faculty presenting the latest advances in treatments that use the body’s own tissue to repair and rejuvenate patients.

"This year's conference will be unique for several reasons," reports Marcille Pilkington, CEO of SDARTs. "Obviously, having a hybrid conference lets us reach a broader group of health care providers. We’ve also added new presenters who have developed exciting new regenerative treatments for patients. For example, we’re delighted to welcome Dr. John P. Cole, MD, to this year’s faculty. He is a pioneer in hair transplantation and restoration and has developed promising non-surgical treatments for hair loss that use the patient’s own cells. Dr. Cole’s unique therapies, CRP and Stem Cell Suspensions, show every indication of being equally effective for both sexes. Patients' 23-week gains in a preliminary study ranged from 24 to 34%. Such exceptional yield may even increase as Dr. Cole further develops his technique.”

Additional resources: Videos of Dr. Cole's procedures:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtBSsUKwzGU

https://youtu.be/GKaBQ0RTKvY

Dr. John P. Cole is the Founder and Medical Director of the ForHair Clinic in Atlanta, Georgia. (https://www.forhair.com/about/john-peter-cole-md/)

Additional conference presentations on new regenerative treatments for patients will include:

Fat pad restoration of the foot Penile enhancement Treating Radiation Induced Fibrosis (RIF) in mastectomy patients Plantar Fasciitis treatment Vaginal rejuvenation

The SDARTs Online Learning Platform offers a wide variety of content on surgical and office-based regenerative medicine procedures. The SDARTs Global Conference is an annual summit presenting leading-edge science and clinical applications of Adipose Regenerative Therapies.

