Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

San Diego Academy of Regenerative Therapies : (SDARTs) 4th Global Conference Spotlights Regenerative Stem Cell Treatments for Hair Restoration

06/13/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3-Day Conference welcomes in-person and online attendees.

The Science and Beauty of Regeneration

University of California San Diego's School of Medicine, August 13-15, 2021.

The 4th global SDARTs conference features a highly respected, international faculty presenting the latest advances in treatments that use the body’s own tissue to repair and rejuvenate patients.

"This year's conference will be unique for several reasons," reports Marcille Pilkington, CEO of SDARTs. "Obviously, having a hybrid conference lets us reach a broader group of health care providers. We’ve also added new presenters who have developed exciting new regenerative treatments for patients. For example, we’re delighted to welcome Dr. John P. Cole, MD, to this year’s faculty. He is a pioneer in hair transplantation and restoration and has developed promising non-surgical treatments for hair loss that use the patient’s own cells. Dr. Cole’s unique therapies, CRP and Stem Cell Suspensions, show every indication of being equally effective for both sexes. Patients' 23-week gains in a preliminary study ranged from 24 to 34%. Such exceptional yield may even increase as Dr. Cole further develops his technique.”

Additional resources: Videos of Dr. Cole's procedures:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtBSsUKwzGU

https://youtu.be/GKaBQ0RTKvY

Dr. John P. Cole is the Founder and Medical Director of the ForHair Clinic in Atlanta, Georgia. (https://www.forhair.com/about/john-peter-cole-md/)

Additional conference presentations on new regenerative treatments for patients will include:

  1. Fat pad restoration of the foot
  2. Penile enhancement
  3. Treating Radiation Induced Fibrosis (RIF) in mastectomy patients
  4. Plantar Fasciitis treatment
  5. Vaginal rejuvenation

Complete 2021 faculty list: https://sdarts.com/pages/2021-invited-faculty

Conference Registration: https://sdarts.com/register

The SDARTs Online Learning Platform offers a wide variety of content on surgical and office-based regenerative medicine procedures. The SDARTs Global Conference is an annual summit presenting leading-edge science and clinical applications of Adipose Regenerative Therapies.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy
RE
03:20pExclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
RE
03:15pDEADLINE APPROACHING : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Pinterest, Inc.
GL
03:04pTESLA  : Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy
RE
03:04pWhite House says G7 rally around need to 'counter and compete' with China
RE
02:41pDEADLINE ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Churchill Capital Corp IV
GL
02:30pBitcoin rises 5.1 percent to $37,361
RE
02:26pSAN DIEGO ACADEMY OF REGENERATIVE THERAPIES  : (SDARTs) 4th Global Conference Spotlights Regenerative Stem Cell Treatments for Hair Restoration
BU
02:21pDAIMLER  : Top 5 result for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport at Red Bull Ring
PU
02:04pBitcoin last up 5.2% at $37,375.61; ether last up 2.5% at $2,425.92
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets
2Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use more clean energy
3Exclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
4MORE NEEDED: G7 nations agree to boost climate finance
5Erdogan says Turkey has raised FX swap deal with China to $6 billion

HOT NEWS