San Diego's John Hill Joins Alliant

Longtime property and casualty insurance veteran to serve diverse client base in Southern California

Alliant continues to add top talent to its growing team in Southern California, hiring John Hill as Senior Vice President. Based in San Diego, CA, Hill will design and deploy a range of property and casualty insurance solutions for a diverse base of clients throughout the region.

“John is highly skilled at designing tailored solutions that deliver results, reduce costs, and provide long-term protection for his clients,” said Bob Bennetsen, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director with Alliant. “His extensive experience in the insurance industry further strengthens our Alliant team and enhances the exceptional service we offer our clients.”

Hill is an industry veteran with 30 years of experience designing tailored insurance solutions for clients across a range of industries and sizes. He is highly regarded for his ability to facilitate the transfer of risk, deliver strategic solutions that meet his clients’ needs, and reduce costs while enhancing programs.

Prior to joining Alliant, Hill was a Commercial Insurance Broker with a national insurance brokerage firm offering insurance, risk management, and employee benefits solutions. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Diego State University.

Hill can be reached at (619) 742-3771 or at John.Hill@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005079/en/