San Francisco Fed's Daly: Too soon to say job market 'stalling'

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. job market will continue to feel
the effects of COVID-19, but it is too soon to say it is
"stalling," San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly
said on Sunday.
"It's going to have these ups and downs, especially with the
Delta variant," Daly said on the CBS weekend news program "Face
the Nation" when asked about a second straight month of
disappointing job growth in September.
"So I think it's too soon to say it's stalling, but
certainly we're seeing the pain of COVID and the pain of the
Delta variant impact the labor market," she said.
Daly's comments came after the Labor Department on Friday
reported that just 194,000 new jobs were created last month,
fewer than half the number expected by economists in a Reuters
poll. While the unemployment rate dropped to an 18-month low of
4.8%, it was partly a factor of people leaving the U.S.
workforce.
Coupled with an equally disappointing employment report card
for August, the recent data has raised concerns that the U.S.
economy will take longer than expected to recoup the remaining 5
million jobs lost to the coronovirus pandemic, and that factors
like high inflation, souring consumer sentiment and the
persistence of COVID-19 will sap growth.
Daly said she had always thought the Delta variant of the
coronavirus would create headwinds for the economy, but she does
not expect it to trigger a recession.
"I always expected Delta to take a toll, just not put us
into another recession, and we're seeing that toll," she said.
"We're seeing this disrupt families, disrupt schooling, disrupt
people's ability to get to work and feel safe about it."
"Delta has taken a toll, but it hasn't yet derailed us,"
Daly said. "As goes COVID, so goes the economy."
Asked about inflation, Daly said the price pressures U.S.
consumers are facing are "painful" but are directly related to
COVID-19 and are not expected to persist. That echoes her
previous and many other Fed officials' assessments that the
current bout of high inflation is "transitory" even if it has
extended further than most policymakers had initially expected.
"Everyone's feeling the rising prices for energy, food,
basic services, and that's painful because we aren't used to
seeing it," Daly said. "It's eye-popping in some categories."
"We have these really anxious-to-get-out-there-and-spend
consumers hitting the wall of supply constraints, and of course
the prices are going to rise," Daly said. "But I don't see this
as a long-term phenomenon."
Daly and other Fed officials are engaged in discussion over
when and how to start removing the extraordinary support they
have provided for the economy during the pandemic. Even with
Friday's soft payrolls report, Fed officials are still expected
to press ahead with the first stage of that withdrawal as early
as their next meeting in early November.
