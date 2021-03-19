San Francisco Fed sets diversity goal for boards, councils

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 (Reuters) - The San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank on Friday set a five-year goal for
achieving diversity on its boards and advisory councils, whose
members help shape the Fed's understanding of the economy, and
ultimately its policies.
The Fed's westernmost outpost, like all 12 regional Fed
banks, has a main nine-member board of directors, as well as
seven-member boards for each of its four branches, and three
advisory councils.
"The audacious goal I’m setting for myself and the Bank is
that we achieve full representation — wholly reflecting the
communities we serve — on our Boards of Directors and Advisory
Councils within five years," Robin Rockwood, the bank's senior
vice president of public engagement, said https://sffed.medium.com/moving-the-needle-on-board-diversity-82e1df0e705
on the bank's medium page. "The more our Boards of Directors
reflect our District’s diversity — in terms of race, ethnicity,
gender, sector, and geography — the better we’re able to serve
the public with quality deliberations and decision-making."
The public pledge comes as the U.S. central bank overall has
pushed to make the boards overseeing its 12 Fed banks look much
more like America https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-diversity-analysis-idUKKBN2B1187.
This year, 34% of the directors on the Fed's 12 regional
bank boards identify as racial or ethnic minorities, up from 29%
last year and 17% in 2016, a recent Reuters analysis shows.
Some 44% are women, up from just over a quarter five years
ago.
The boards are influential because their members regularly
share their experiences and views on the economy with the Fed
bank presidents, who along with the Washington-based Fed Board
of Governors set the nation's interest rates every six weeks or
so.
They also pick new Fed presidents when the current ones
retire.
In 2015, white men were the majority on all but one Fed bank
board. In 2021, the San Francisco Fed's board was the only one
where that was still true.
The San Francisco Fed's branch boards appear to be more
diverse than its main board. All of the Portland branch
directors are women, for instance.
(Reporting by Ann Saphi; Editing by David Gregorio)