  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy

San Francisco International Airport terminal evacuated after bomb threat

07/16/2022 | 02:24am EDT
San Francisco International Airport terminal evacuated after bomb threat

(Reuters) - The San Francisco International Airport's international terminal was evacuated on late on Friday after police found a suspicious object at the airport following a bomb threat, police said in a tweet.

The San Francisco police said on Twitter that officers received a bomb threat at the airport and found a suspicious package on investigation.

"Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated," the airport said in a tweet around midnight.

The airport said it had also suspended its AirTrain and Bay Area Rapid Transit trains service following the bomb threat.

The Associated Press reported that police had taken a man into custody.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request asking for more details.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
