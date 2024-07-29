By Josh Beckerman

The Public Utilities Commission of the City and County of San Francisco sold $1.14 billion of wastewater revenue bonds to finance sewer system improvements and retire commercial paper notes.

The sale included $431.1 million of Series A bonds that mature Oct. 1, 2027, and $87.3 million of Series B serial bonds, according to a document posted Friday on MuniOS. The commission sold $539.7 million of Series C bonds, of which $219.9 million are serial bonds, and $84.9 million of Series D bonds, including $34.3 million of serial bonds.

The Series A and Series C securities were designated as green bonds. The Series A and Series B bonds are federally taxable.

The Series A bonds have a 4.655% interest rate and were priced at par. The Series B bond maturing Oct. 1, 2034 will pay a 4.886% interest rate and also priced at par.

All of the Series C and Series D bonds have 5% interest rates. Among the Series C securities, $72.6 million of term bonds maturing Oct. 1, 2049 have a 3.66% yield and the $247.3 million of term bonds maturing Oct. 1, 2054 have a yield of 3.77%.

The Series C and Series D serial bonds maturing Oct. 1, 2037 have yields of 2.95%.

The bonds are secured by a pledge of wastewater revenue.

Moody's Investors Service assigned a rating of Aa2 to the bonds. S&P Global Ratings didn't rate the Series A bonds, which it considers a short-term note, and rated the other bonds AA.

The lead underwriters were BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-24 1725ET