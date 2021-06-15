San Francisco nearing vote to drastically cut refinery pollution with new tech

June 15 (Reuters) - California air quality regulators will
likely vote in July on a plan that would require two San
Francisco-area refineries to install technology to curb
pollution that exacerbates health problems, officials said on
Tuesday.
Exposure to soot and fine particulate matter has been linked
to health issues ranging from asthma to heart attacks. Recent
studies have shown fine particulate matter has a
disproportionate impact on communities of color and low-income
neighborhoods that are often found near industrial plants.
The two refineries are urging the Bay Area Air Quality
Management District (BAAQMD) to adopt a less stringent standard
that would not require them to install wet gas scrubbers, which
would cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Dozens of refineries
have already invested in the technology, including the nearby
Valero Benicia refinery.
One refining company, PBF, warned that the cost
would likely cause it to shut its facility.
The Bay Area is falling short of state and national air
quality standards for particulate matter, requiring the region
to further reduce emissions. The refineries in the Bay Area,
including the 245,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Chevron
Richmond and the 157,000-bpd PBF Martinez, emitted 800 tons of
particulate matter last year, according to the district.
Last week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it
would re-examine federal standards for particulate matter to
protect public health.
Air particulate matter has been linked to increased risk of
cancer as well as heart, lung and nervous system damage.
Residents of Richmond, California, have one of the highest
asthma rates in the state, according to county data.
A virtual meeting on the issue in early June drew more than
200 participants for more than five hours of testimony.
Environmental activists want the more stringent rule, while
union members said tougher measures would cause the PBF refinery
to shut, resulting in job losses.
BAAQMD estimated that installing wet scrubbers would cost
Chevron about $241 million and PBF $255 million. Chevron and PBF
say it will cost them $1.5 billion and $800 million,
respectively.
Refineries emit particulate matter when they operate their
fluid catalytic cracking units (cat crackers) to turn crude oil
into gasoline and high-octane products, as well as burn off
petroleum coke.
Under the more stringent rule, the refineries would need to
limit annual emissions of particulate matter to 0.01 grain per
dry standard cubic foot by 2026, in line with standards applied
to new sources of pollution. The requirement would lower PBF and
Chevron's particulate matter emissions by half or 400 tons per
year, BAAQMD estimates.
The district said the refineries could consider cutting
labor costs or increasing gas prices for consumers by 2 cents
per gallon to offset the cost.
A less stringent amendment would require the refineries to
meet a 0.02 gr/dscf standard by 2023, which would require
improving and expanding existing controls at a cost of $30
million for Chevron Richmond and $80 million for PBF Martinez.
A date for the expected July vote has not been set.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)