Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

San Francisco sued by homeless demanding affordable housing

09/28/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman sits with her belongings on the sidewalk n the Tenderloin area of San Francisco, California

(Reuters) - San Francisco's homeless are suing the City by the Bay, demanding that it stop rounding them up like criminals and invest in affordable housing instead.

More than 57% of the city's homeless is unsheltered, according to advocacy group Coalition on Homelessness, which filed the lawsuit along with seven homeless individuals. San Francisco has failed to provide enough temporary shelters, the group said on Wednesday when announcing the action.

San Francisco has close to 8,000 homeless people, according to the city's website.

"The City's decades-long failure to adequately invest in affordable housing and shelter has left many thousands of its residents unhoused, forcing them to use tents and vehicles as shelter," said the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The advocacy group accused San Francisco's Mayor London Breed, police and other authorities of acting "to criminalize homelessness through an array of brutal policing practices that violate the constitutional rights of unhoused San Franciscans."

The city's homeless sweeps are rooted in its history of racism in housing and policing, the group added.

"The City has also embarked on a campaign to seize and destroy the property of unhoused people with the express purpose of removing visible signs of homelessness from San Francisco's streets."

The San Francisco mayor's office declined to comment on the lawsuit, but said the city had a "service-first approach" to addressing unsheltered homelessness.

The mayor's office is focused on expanding temporary and permanent housing to offer safe alternatives to people living on the streets, it said, noting that the city has about 3,600 shelter beds.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:32pWild UK market swings 'opportunity of a lifetime' for hedge funds
RE
02:29pWall Street bounces back as Treasury yields dip
RE
02:28pExplainer-Why is Bank of England acting again? What next in the UK crisis?
RE
02:27pOrange juice prices surge as Ian nears Florida; Cargill shuts plants
RE
02:24pColombia says 10 armed groups agree to unilateral ceasefire
RE
02:17pBrazil's public debt falls 0.4% in August with renewed net bond redemption
RE
02:12pHurricane Ian shuts 157,706 bpd of oil output in U.S. Gulf of Mexico
RE
02:11pU.S. CDC expands pre-exposure eligibility for monkeypox vaccine
RE
02:11pU.S. won't recognize 'illegal' Russian annexation of Ukraine territory, White House says
RE
02:09pSan Francisco sued by homeless demanding affordable housing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Door slams on Fed 'put' as market pain takes back seat to inflation fig..
2Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
3ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
4Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline
5European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets

HOT NEWS