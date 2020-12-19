Log in
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Congratulate Congresswoman Deb Haaland on her Nomination

12/19/2020 | 02:13pm EST
Highland, CA, Dec. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians are proud to extend our congratulations to Congresswoman Deb Haaland for her nomination as Secretary of the Department of Interior by President-elect Biden.  This is indeed an historic moment as an Indigenous woman assumes frontline responsibilities for the Nation’s trust obligations to Native American people and Indian tribal Nations on behalf of the United States.  

Protection of our public lands is among the primary obligations of the Department of Interior, and is of paramount importance to Indian Country, particularly since many of these lands also include critical cultural sites and places of reverence to our tribal nations.  With a tribal culture deeply rooted in the Pueblo of Laguna, Haaland as head of the Department of Interior will lend a critical and knowledgeable voice to the protection and preservation of these lands and other natural resources for future generations.

Haaland will also be a trustworthy steward of America’s trust and treaty obligations owed to the First Americans.  Her leadership for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Indian Education, and other agencies should enhance confidence among Indian tribes for a stronger tribal/federal partnership, improved services, and adequate resources to enable tribal nations to pursue effective Self-Determination.

This nomination is also significant for Indian Country  as it represents a new level of possibilities for our young Native American women and girls who see exciting new opportunities in their own futures in a Native woman achieving a high national profile and taking on a key national responsibility.

Congratulations to Deb Haaland.  Now, we call on the U.S. Senate to confirm this nomination without delay.


Jenna Brady
San Manuel Band of Mission Indians
(909) 855-5646
Jenna.Brady@SanManuel-NSN.Gov

