San Manuel Casino among first in the world to achieve health security verification from Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide

Highland, CA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Manuel Casino is proud to announce that it is among the first entertainment venues in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can visit with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place.

This verification comes with an easily identifiable “seal of approval” – the Sharecare VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide badge – based on the property’s compliance with expert-validated best practices that minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

“This recognition is a testament to the Tribe’s values and unwavering desire to put people first, as well as our team members' relentless efforts and dedication to safety,” said General Manager Peter Arceo. “During the closure of the casino, we worked tirelessly to create one of the most robust safety plans in the country. We trained all our employees under the guidance of medical experts, introduced new technology to minimize touchpoints, and made rigorous modifications throughout our entire property.”

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees. Properties are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.

“The pandemic has made it clear that venues must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "By becoming VERIFIED®, San Manuel Casino has demonstrated its commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party.”

For a complete list of hotels and resorts that currently are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide, please visit www.forbestravelguide.com/verified.

About San Manuel Casino

San Manuel Casino is Southern California’s one-stop destination for entertainment and fun, located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles and a short drive from LA-Ontario International Airport. San Manuel Casino guests enjoy the most slots on the West Coast, Vegas-style blackjack, high-limit gaming, live entertainment, sumptuous dining and a generous player’s reward program. Since 1986, players have received over $2 billion in cash, prizes and giveaways, making any visit to San Manuel an exciting and memorable experience. For more information on San Manuel Casino, visit www.SanManuel.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide’s incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

# # #

Attachment

Jenna Brady San Manuel Casino 909-855-5646 jenna.brady@sanmanuel-nsn.gov