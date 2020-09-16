Log in
Sana360 Changes the Listening Experience of Music on Vinyl for Good

09/16/2020 | 01:31am EDT

London, UK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rarely does Vinyl benefit from technological advancements the way other parts of the entertainment industry do, but now Sana360 will debut its spatial re-creation technology in collaboration with Straight Music Presents to provide a new experience for vinyl audiophiles. The first two limited edition releases to benefit from this innovative technology are from The Clash and Sex Pistols, dropping September 24th, with Albums from Blondie, The Cure, Cocteau Twins, The Ramones and Talking Heads to follow. Further information is available at StraightMusicPresents.com.

“We do this because we love the music,”  said Jay Rifkin, inventor of Sana360. “We could move sound around the room and do all kinds of tricks, but that’s not what music lovers want. People want an authentic experience, they want to feel like they are there, a sense of place. We have been looking for the right content to launch Sana360 and the Straight Music Presents catalog is a perfect fit.  We strive to match each individual performance to the venue it was originally performed in, transporting the listener into a virtual live music experience.”

Sana360 was developed by Grammy-winning producer Jay Rifkin to recreate a virtual experience of standing in the perfect spot during shows at the most revered clubs and arenas in the world. You’re not just in the room, you’re on the floor, in the pit, in the front row, experiencing seminal artists at their peak. 

The collaboration with Straight Music Presents marks the debut of Sana360, which will pair the technology with incredibly rare concert recordings. Straight Music Presents is the reincarnation of the fearless concert promoter of the same name in the ‘70s and ‘80s whose posters influenced music promotion graphics for decades. 

The first two releases are both double albums on colored vinyl with a Straight Music Presents poster and a previously unpublished photograph from legendary British music photographer Andy Rosen, whose prints sell for over $1000.

“I am proud to have my pictures associated with such a groundbreaking project like this,"  said Rosen. “Audiophiles and fans are in for a real treat.”

Rifkin’s production career has taken him from Academy Award-winning soundtracks to the front lines of the indie music explosion. He founded Mojo Records in 1995 where he produced and released platinum selling records from Goldfinger, Cherry Poppin Daddies and Reel Big Fish. Rifkin has also worked with rock, pop, and classical icons such as Iggy Pop, Whitney Houston, John Denver, Plácido Domingo, Jimmy Buffett, Chaka Khan, and Diana Ross. 

Sana360 is a proprietary process developed specifically for mastering and remastering a broad range of music content. The multi-stage process produces a spectral balanced, enhanced, and immersive sound field from almost any musical input, including mono recordings. Every Sana360 mastering is a unique result of a proprietary process and technologies combined with experienced audio professionals who closely monitor every Sana360 stage.

The result is music that sounds its best to listeners in various environments while still retaining the artist’s original vision.  Sana 360 is at its best when the vinyl is heard through a multi-channel playback system like 5.1 or 7.1 home systems or headphones. However, the audio enhancements can be appreciated on less elaborate systems.

Preorders for Straight Music Presents limited edition vinyl releases are available here

For more information about Straight Music Presents or Sana360 contact: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com 






