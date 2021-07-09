Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sanctions Imposed on Essex Chambers

07/09/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 9, 2021

Wang Yi

Minister of Foreign Affairs

People's Republic of China

No. 2, Chaoyangmen Nandajie, Chaoyang District,

Beijing, China 100701

Re: Sanctions Imposed on Essex Chambers

Dear Minister Wang:

The American Bar Association (ABA) is the largest voluntary association of attorneys and legal professionals in the world and is committed to promoting the independence of the legal profession and the rights of lawyers in the United States and internationally. This commitment includes working to safeguard the right of lawyers to practice their profession without intimidation or harassment, which is vital to preserving their roles as counselors and advocates for the rule of law and individual rights.

In your remarks at the Munich Security Conference on May 25, 2021, you reaffirmed China's stated commitment to the rule of law and to a UN-centered international system. In our view, such a commitment necessarily includes an obligation to support an independent legal profession, such as provided for in the UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers (1990). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs failed to honor those commitments in its March 26, 2021 sanctions imposed on Essex Court Chambersin retaliation for the issuance, by certain of its members, of a professional legal opinion on China's treatment of the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Government retaliation against lawyers, based on their legal and professional activities, undermines the rule of law and violates longstanding principles that protect the independence of the legal profession. The UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers state that governments are to ensure that lawyers "are able to perform all of their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference" and that lawyers "shall not suffer, or be threatened with, prosecution or administrative, economic, or other sanctions for any action taken in accordance with recognized professional duties, standards and ethics" (Principle 16). In addition, "[l]awyers shall not be identified with their clients or their clients' causes as a result of discharging their functions" (Principle 18). Moreover, "lawyers like other citizens are entitled to freedom of expression, belief, association and assembly" (Principle 23). Similarly, Article 9.3(c) of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders (1998) reflects the individual right to "offer and provide professionally qualified legal assistance or other relevant advice and assistance in defending human rights and fundamental freedoms".

July 9, 2021

Page 2

The retaliatory sanctions imposed on Essex Court Chambers not only interfere with the ability of its more-than 90 members to perform their professional legal duties, but also threatens the activities of other lawyers in the international legal community around the world. We note with concern as well the past and ongoing punitive actions taken against Chinese lawyers who advocate for politically sensitive clients and causes.

The ABA is gravely concerned that rather than honor its international commitments, especially those arising from the UN-centered system, and its express commitment to the rule of law and protection of lawyers, China unilaterally acted in derogation of its commitments. The ABA is equally concerned that when international criticism recognized China's failure to honor its commitments, China responded with sanctions and, now, anti-sanction legislation.

The ABA respectfully urges the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to rescind the sanctions imposed on Essex Court Chambers and to protect the rights of all lawyers, in China and beyond, to perform their duties as provided for in the UN Basic Principles.

Respectfully,

Patricia Lee Refo

President

American Bar Association

Disclaimer

ABA - American Bar Association published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 17:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pDGAP-DD  : Xlife Sciences AG english
DJ
02:12pXLIFE SCIENCES AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:11pASTELLAS PHARMA  : U.S. FDA Grants Regular Approval and Expands Indication for PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) for Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
BU
02:10pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL  : The SEC's Continued Focus On Cybersecurity Enforcement
AQ
02:10pBURSA MALAYSIA  : Securities Enhances Discretionary Trading Framework
AQ
02:10pEMPRESAS COPEC S A  : Orizon receives 2020 Technology Transfer Award
PU
02:08pEQUINIX REIT  : Employees at the Games
PU
02:06pUCB  : Disposals of own shares
PU
02:06pDEEPROCK MINERALS  : Closes Private Placement
AQ
02:06pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A  : invests in a clinical research center at RibeirãoShopping
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 : FTSE Russell to remove more China stocks from indexes over U.S. ban
2Can Reddit's silver "apes" beat the market?
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xin..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Baidu, Canopy Growth, General Motors, Laredo Petroleum, Rolls-Royce...
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: Reflation trade takes another hit

HOT NEWS