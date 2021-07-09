July 9, 2021

Wang Yi

Minister of Foreign Affairs

People's Republic of China

No. 2, Chaoyangmen Nandajie, Chaoyang District,

Beijing, China 100701

Re: Sanctions Imposed on Essex Chambers

Dear Minister Wang:

The American Bar Association (ABA) is the largest voluntary association of attorneys and legal professionals in the world and is committed to promoting the independence of the legal profession and the rights of lawyers in the United States and internationally. This commitment includes working to safeguard the right of lawyers to practice their profession without intimidation or harassment, which is vital to preserving their roles as counselors and advocates for the rule of law and individual rights.

In your remarks at the Munich Security Conference on May 25, 2021, you reaffirmed China's stated commitment to the rule of law and to a UN-centered international system. In our view, such a commitment necessarily includes an obligation to support an independent legal profession, such as provided for in the UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers (1990). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs failed to honor those commitments in its March 26, 2021 sanctions imposed on Essex Court Chambersin retaliation for the issuance, by certain of its members, of a professional legal opinion on China's treatment of the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Government retaliation against lawyers, based on their legal and professional activities, undermines the rule of law and violates longstanding principles that protect the independence of the legal profession. The UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers state that governments are to ensure that lawyers "are able to perform all of their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference" and that lawyers "shall not suffer, or be threatened with, prosecution or administrative, economic, or other sanctions for any action taken in accordance with recognized professional duties, standards and ethics" (Principle 16). In addition, "[l]awyers shall not be identified with their clients or their clients' causes as a result of discharging their functions" (Principle 18). Moreover, "lawyers like other citizens are entitled to freedom of expression, belief, association and assembly" (Principle 23). Similarly, Article 9.3(c) of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders (1998) reflects the individual right to "offer and provide professionally qualified legal assistance or other relevant advice and assistance in defending human rights and fundamental freedoms".