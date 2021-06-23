Log in
Sanctions Notice - Republic of Belarus

06/23/2021 | 05:05am EDT
Please be advised that eleven individuals and two entities have been designated under the Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019; these are implemented in the Bailiwick by the Sanctions (Implementation of UK Regimes) (Bailiwick of Guernsey) (Brexit) Regulations, 2020 as amended.

The following individuals and entities have now been added to the consolidated list, which can be found here,and are now subject to an asset freeze:

  • AURAMENKA, Aliaksei Mikalaevich
  • BELIAKOV, Oleg Nikolaevich
  • CHURO, Leanid Mikalaievich
  • GAIDUKEVICH, Oleg Sergeevich
  • GOLUB, Igor Vladimirovich
  • GURTSEVICH, Andrei Mikalaevich
  • KARPENKOV, Nikolai
  • MARKOV, Marat Sergeevich
  • KHRENIN, Viktor Gennadevich
  • RYZHENKOV, Maksim
  • SIKORSKI, Artsiom Igaravich
  • BELAERONAVIGATSIA REPUBLICAN UNITY AIR NAVIGATION SERVICES ENTERPRISE
  • BNK (UK) LTD

MEASURES WHICH SHOULD BE TAKEN

All businesses must check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise have any kind of relationship with the persons referred to above or to any other natural or legal person, entity or body designated under the legislation referred to above and must treat any funds, other assets or economic resources

  • directly or indirectly belonging to, owned, held or controlled by them, whether wholly or jointly, or
  • derived from any funds or economic resources directly or indirectly belonging to, owned, held or controlled by them, whether wholly or jointly, or
  • belonging to individuals or entities acting on their behalf or at their direction, whether wholly or jointly

as frozen with immediate effect if this is not already the case. Businesses must report any findings to the Policy & Resources Committee immediately. They must also ensure that they have taken all other steps that may be required in order to comply with the reporting obligations at section 14 of the Sanctions Law.

Businesses must also refrain from making any funds or economic resources available directly or indirectly, wholly or jointly, to or for the benefit of

  • any designated person, entity or body
  • any entity directly or indirectly owned or controlled by a designated person, entity or body, whether wholly or jointly
  • any individuals or entities acting on behalf or at the direction of a designated person, entity or body, whether wholly or jointly

other than in respect of transactions that come within a permitted derogation as determined by the Policy & Resources Committee, or in accordance with a licence issued by the Policy & Resources Committee, as the case may be.

The information referred to above is required by thePolicy & Resources Committeein the exercise of its powers under section 15 of the Sanctions Law.

Any information or queries should be sent to [email protected]with the subject line 'Belarus Sanctions'.

Further information on the effect of asset freezes and related issues including licences is available on the States of Guernsey website at http://www.gov.gg/sanctions

Disclaimer

Guernsey Financial Services Commission published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 09:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS