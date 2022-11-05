Sanctions fail to halt North Korea's accelerating weapons programs

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Economic sanctions, the
primary means the United States has used for years to try to
exert pressure on North Korea, have abjectly failed to halt its
nuclear and missile programs or to bring the reclusive northeast
Asian state back to the negotiating table.
Instead, North Korea's ballistic missile program has become
stronger and it has carried out a record-breaking testing regime
of multiple types of weapons this year - including of
intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the U.S.
mainland. Expectations are that it may soon end a self-imposed
five-year moratorium on nuclear bomb testing.
Now, U.S. policy makers and their predecessors can do little
more than pick through the wreckage and seek to determine what
went wrong, and who might be to blame.
"We've had a policy failure. It's a generational policy
failure," said Joseph DeThomas, a former U.S. diplomat who
worked on North Korea and Iran sanctions and served in the
administrations of Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack
Obama.
"An entire generation of people worked on this. It's failed
... so alright, now we have to go to the next step, figure out
what we do about it."
Biden administration officials concede that sanctions have
failed to stop North Korea's weapons programs - but they
maintain they have at least been effective in slowing North
Korea's nuclear program.
"I would disagree with the idea that sanctions have failed.
Sanctions have failed to stop their programs - that's absolutely
true," a senior administration official told Reuters. "But I
think that if the sanctions didn't exist, (North Korea) would be
much, much further along, and much more of a threat to its
neighbors to the region and to the world."
In response to a request for comment, a State Department
spokesperson said, in apparent reference to China and Russia:
"The U.N. Security Council has passed multiple resolutions to
establish a robust sanctions regime intended to impede these
unlawful weapons programs. It is incumbent upon all member
states to fully implement these resolutions, and we will
continue to call upon them to do so."
Former officials and experts say sanctions were never
imposed and enforced robustly enough for long enough and blame
faltering U.S. overtures to North Korea as well as pressures
like Russia's war in Ukraine and U.S-China tensions over Taiwan
for making them ineffective and easy for North Korea to
circumvent.
North Korea has long been forbidden to conduct nuclear tests
and ballistic missile launches by the U.N. Security Council.
The Security Council has imposed sanctions on North Korea
since 2006 to choke off funding for it nuclear and ballistic
missile programs. They now include exports bans coal, iron,
lead, textiles and seafood, and capping imports of crude oil and
refined petroleum products.
However U.N. experts regularly report that North Korea is
evading sanctions and continuing to develop its programs.
Russia and China backed toughened sanctions after North
Korea's last nuclear test in 2017, but it is not clear what U.N
action - if any - they might agree to if Pyongyang conducts
another nuclear test.
CHINESE AND RUSSIAN INFLUENCE
The senior Biden administration official told Reuters
Washington believes China and Russia have leverage to persuade
North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing. But the Biden
administration has accused China and Russia of enabling North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Anthony Ruggiero, who headed North Korea sanctions efforts
under former President Donald Trump, said they were only pursued
vigorously enough from the last year of the Obama administration
to early in Trump's second year. They then dropped off in the
ultimately vain hope of progress in summit negotiations between
Trump and Kim.
Some critics like sanctions expert Joshua Stanton fault both
the Trump and Biden administrations for failing to exert maximum
pressure to stop China allowing North Korea's sanctions evasion.
They point to the powerful option of imposing sanctions on big
Chinese banks that have facilitated this.
"The sanctions we don't enforce don't work, and we haven't
been enforcing them since mid-2018," Stanton said, noting that
history had shown a correlation between stronger enforcement and
North Korea willingness to engage diplomatically.
"The Biden administration's most significant failure is its
failure to prosecute or penalize the Chinese banks we know are
laundering Kim Jong Un's money," he said.
Some experts like DeThomas argue that taking what some call
the "nuclear option" of going after Chinese banks could exclude
huge Chinese institutions from the international financial
system and have catastrophic consequences not just for the
Chinese, but for the U.S. and global economies - something
Stanton considers unfounded.
"Going full bore against the Chinese over North Korea is
always a possibility, but it's a high-risk option," said
DeThomas, arguing that such a measure should be reserved for an
even more pressing scenario, such as deterring any move by China
to all-out support for Russia's war in Ukraine.
"You want them to be thinking about that. And you can't fire
that gun twice," he said. "And even if you sanctioned the
Chinese banks, you wouldn't get the North Koreans to change."
Some U.S. academic experts argue that Washington should
recognize North Korea for what it is - a nuclear power that is
never going to disarm - and use sanctions relief to incentivize
better behavior.
"I do think we can buy things other than disarmament with
our economic leverage," Jeffrey Lewis, a non-proliferation
expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies,
told a conference in Ottawa on Wednesday.
The senior Biden administration official said maintaining
sanctions was not just punitive, but about the international
community showing it is united.
He rejected the idea that Washington should recognize North
Korea as a nuclear-armed state.
"There is an extraordinarily strong global consensus ...
that the DPRK should not, and must not, be a nuclear nation," he
said. "No country is calling for this ... the consequences of
changing policy, I think would be profoundly negative."
