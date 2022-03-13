Sanctions have frozen around $300 bln of Russian reserves, FinMin says

March 13 (Reuters) - Foreign sanctions have frozen around
$300 billion out of $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and
forex reserves, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an
interview with state TV aired on Sunday.
Siluanov said the West was putting pressure on China to
limit its trade with Russia and in order to hamper Moscow's
access to the part of state reserves that Russia holds in the
Chinese yuan.
"But I think that our partnership with China will still
allow us to maintain the cooperation that we have achieved, and
not only maintain, but also increase it in an environment where
Western markets are closed," he said.
Siluanov also said Russia will fulfil its state debt
obligations and will pay roubles to its debt holders until the
state reserves are unfrozen, RIA state news agency reported.
(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)